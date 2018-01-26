BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Game, set, match for 'Big Four'

TENNIS: There has not quite been a run of dominance in world sport quite like that of the 'Big Four of Tennis'.

Since Roger Federer claimed his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003, one of the 'Big Four' - including Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray - have won 51 out of 59 majors.

But with age and injuries catching up to the 'Big Four', is is about to be game, set, match on their domination?

MOOSE: Winds of change blow across Rod Laver Arena

THERE are fewer things more certain in life than death and taxes.

But one is that a good thing cannot last forever.

And if anything, the dominance of world tennis's "Big Four" has definitely been a good thing.

But Father Time catches up with us all and it appears for the "Big Four" he caught up with them on Rod Laver Arena this summer. So dominant have Nadal, Federer, Djokovic and Murray been, that an entire generation of tennis stars missed out on claiming a major open.

Names like Milos Raonic, Grigor Dimitrov and Jack Sock are all players who are beyond the age of 25 and have never won an open title. Out of those three - who are all in the top 10 in the world - Raonic is the only one to have reached a final.

But it appears as if that is all about to change with a new guard, shepherded by a bespectacled Korean cult hero Chung Hyeon, ready to take over.

Among these is also Kyle Edmund, who showed immense heart throughout the 2018 Australian Open, and our own bratpack member Nick Kyrgios.

"Sascha" Zverev is also right on the cusp of greatness, while Dominic Theim just makes it inside the cut of the next gen.

While Federer has shown his ability to keep up the fight with the spring chickens, Nadal showed how hard the struggle is on his body in his quarter-final effort.

The winds of change are blowing across court.

POTTSY: Like fine wine, 'Big 4' continue to age gracefully

THE Big Four of world tennis: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

It would be tempting think these players have had it. Past their prime. Too old to be on top of their game.

However the facts state otherwise. Injury has taken its toll on Nadal, Djokovic and Murray in this year's Australian Open, with Nadal retiring injured in the fifth set of his quarter-final clash against Cilic, Djokovic playing less than 100 per cent and bowing out in the round-of-16 and Murray nursing a chronic hip injury. It's been left to Federer to fly the flag for the old guard.

Not that he has had any trouble doing it. It seems Federer is like a fine wine, getting better with age, and showing no signs of slowing up.

What is probably most impressive about his latest performances is how in control he is of his game, and recognises his strengths and plays to them.

That's what separates the Big Four from the (at times) mere mortals they come up against. They know their own strengths and weaknesses, and make their opponent play their game, not their own.

There's a reason that between these four players, they've claimed 46 of the last 51 men's major singles titles. They know how to get to grand slam finals and they know how to win. I think we will be seeing these four names in grand slams finals for a few more years. to come.