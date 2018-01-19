BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Is de Minaur the next big thing?

TENNIS: Relatively unknown 18-year-old tennis player Alex de Minaur has shot to stardom this Summer after impressing at the Brisbane International and Australian Open.

Many people in the Australian public are heralding him as the next big thing to take over from bratty duo Nick Kyrgios and Bernard Tomic.

But is it too early to already be putting the pressure on the young star? We go Behind the Sports Desk to give you our opinion.

MOOSE: We've been here before, time will tell with De Minaur

THE greatest sporting stories are those full of hope and the success of 18-year-old tennis player Alex De Minaur is the latest in a long line.

But while he is being heralded as the perfect replacement for the bratty Nick Kyrgios, I believe it remains to be seen.

A story about a young and exciting kid coming on to the court in a big way sounds all too familiar.

Rewind the clock back a decade, a then 15-year-old Bernard Tomic was heralded as the saviour of Australian tennis after he won the US and Australian Junior Opens.

Fast forward five years and a cocky 19-year-old from Canberra, Kyrgios, was thought a potential Wimbledon winner after upsetting world no. 2 Rafael Nadal on the famed grass courts.

Now both "future greats'" have earned the ire of the Aussie public and media. They are public enemies one and two.

It is an issue that Tennis Australia has had since the days of the unpredictable Mark Philippoussis.

And while I hate to say it, De Minaur could just be another in a long line.

Pressure is a hard thing to deal with, and there is no doubt these players are under some of the most immense pressure through constant public scrutiny.

It is how he absorbs this pressure and uses it for the best that will really tell the tale of Alex De Minaur.

I hold so much hope for the youngster, just like I still do for Kyrgios.

Sorry Bernard, you can go count your money son.

POTTSY: De Minaur up to the task of leading tennis' future

WITH the Australian Open being battled out in Melbourne currently, the nation's attention turns to tennis, and where our next superstar is going to come from.

With Bernard Tomic not even making the cut (too busy counting his millions to bother attempting to play the sport that gave him his money) and the jury still out on Krygios, punters rallied behind 18-year-old Alex De Minaur, who made the Sydney International final last Saturday and reached the semi-finals in Brisbane the previous week.

Australian sports fans love a classic underdog fairytale, and while De Minaur lost his first round Open match against veteran Tomas Berdych, there was plenty to like about his gutsy performance and fighting style.

So far in his fledgling career he has shown a maturity beyond his years, and a hunger to develop his game to become the best tennis player he can be. Unfortunately, not the same can be said for others, who might rather be playing Playstation than at Rod Laver Arena.

It would almost be un-Australian to pin high hopes to a prodigous young talent, but there's something about the way De Minaur goes about his business and plays his tennis that hints at great things to come.

Let's not wait until he wins a grand slam, then say to friends "I knew he was going to be good". Let's make the call now, and enjoy the ride.