Behind The Sports Desk: Is it a cap crisis at Cronulla?

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Cronulla Sharks are at the centre of a salary cap investigation, with the NRL's integrity unit looking into 'suspicious payments' that date back to 2015.

Sharks new CEO Barry Russell is understood to have "self-reported" the irregularities to the NRL Integrity Unit, with the code then launching a full-scale investigation through the clubs records.

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg said that the club is understood to be salary cap compliant this season as they launch a September assault with hopes of a second premiership in three years.

But what does this breach mean for the club's maiden premiership in 2016, and can they overcome the hysteria surrounding it all.

Moose and Pottsy go Behind the Sports Desk to find out.

MOOSE ELKERTON: Even when you do right, you're wrong

THE Sharks are proof that even when you do the right thing, the hounds of ill-found justice will still bay for blood.

Incoming CEO Barry Russell found an irregularity on the Sharks' books from three years ago, and his first port of call was to report it to the NRL hierarchy.

This is the same hierarchy that deemed the Sharks were salary cap compliant in the 2015 NRL season.

Despite reporting the issue three months ago, now that it has hit the papers, suddenly the Sharks' 2016 premiership is in jeopardy. Suddenly questions are being raised of a club who showed due diligence.

This season has also been thrown into turmoil, with a real chance of taking out the title now flipped on its head.

This is also the NRL's biggest nightmare, a potential salary cap scandal breaking right on the eve of finals football is a bad look for the game.

The fact that the breach has no bearing on the current NRL season is inconsequential.

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg has said this breach is nowhere near the size or scope of previous breaches like Melbourne, Parramatta or Manly.

But that won't matter to NRL supporters. This is just more fuel for the Sharks' pyre.

The biggest risk is the mental strength of the Sharks to overcome the flaming from armchair critics.

If they can rise above that, there's no telling what they can achieve in the finals series.

Let's just hope there's no question marks over this premiership, if it happens.

JARRARD POTTER: Sharks maiden premiership is definitely tainted

ANOTHER year, another salary cap drama.

The latest club to be accused of being unable to resist the temptation in cheating has been the Cronulla Sharks, with recent revelations that a player received off-the-book payments for three seasons, including during the club's maiden 2016 premiership, rocking the Shire.

While facts in this case have been minimal, what has been confirmed is that Cronulla CEO Barry Russell self reported some irregularities in the Sharks' books, from 2015 to 2017 and are in relation to third-party agreements to one player, no longer with the club.

While we will probably never know exactly who the player is, the claim that they were involved in the 2016 grand final win will no doubt cast a shadow over that game, and that season. We will never know exactly what their role was in winning the important games of that year, up to and including the big game.

The revelations will also come as an unwanted distraction to the club, which up until now have largely been flying under the radar, avoiding the attention that Melbourne Storm, Sydney Roosters and South Sydney Rabbitohs have weathered.

This scandal is sure to distract some of the players, and is another unwanted blemish on the NRL.

If the one player identified in all this had any knowledge the payments were against the rules and is still playing, they should be in line for a hefty penalty themselves.