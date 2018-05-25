BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Is it time to put the bin in a bin?

btd:

RUGBY LEAGUE: After only nine rounds of the NRL season, the referees have already sin-binned 49 players. That is four off the worst season in NRL history, and we're not even halway through.

From one-punch assaults to professional fouls to a build up of penalties, the referees have been instructed to raise their hands to the sideline more than ever in 2018.

Last weekend there was 13 sin-bins and a send off in the one round. It was the first time in the history of the game that a sin-bin occurred in all eight games of the round.

The worst incident came in the Melbourne-Manly game, where Curtis Scott was sent-off and Dylan Walker in the bin after the pair came to blows at AAMI Park.

But is the one-punch sin-bin rule really working for the NRL, or should we put it in the bin itself?

The ban means Scott is unavailable for selection in the Origin opener.

MOOSE ELKERTON: League is knocking itself out

RUGBY league is on a downhill slide and the ineffectual attempts to "clean up" the game have not helped.

The idea of the one-punch sin bin is a broken one. It does not work and instead creates a more hostile environment for players and referees.

This has been the period of league that will be known as the one where players stayed two steps ahead of the code.

From milking penalties to learning new wrestling techniques, the game has always been off the pace.

And the one-punch sin bin law is just another example.

Rather than it removing all ugly situations from the game, it has instead given players free rein to say whatever they want and push each other around as much as possible with little worry of getting punched.

Gone are the days when you would be allowed to stand up to someone making derogatory comments to your face.

It also increases the chances of teams having multiple players in the bin. At the weekend there was a sin bin in every single game of the round. In the Storm v Sea Eagles game there were four sent to the bin and a send-off.

That's ridiculous and ruined what was otherwise going to be a good game of football.

The worst part was that they sent the wrong bloke off.

Api Korisau, the third man in with a blindsided punch should be the one this law targets most.

The law is unnecessary, it was non-existent in last year's Rugby League World Cup, and there was no issue then.

Roosters Latrell Mitchell is sin binned during the Round 7 NRL match between the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs and the Sydney Roosters at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Thursday, April 19, 2018. MICK TSIKAS/AAP PHOTO

JARRARD 'POTTSY' POTTER: Thugby league needs to stop

AS BOB Dylan once sung the times, they are a changing. I don't think he was making reference to rugby league at the time, but stranger things have happened.

As a sport, rugby league on the professional level has moved beyond the street brawling days of blood-soaked knuckles of the '70s and '80s and '90s. The game is promoted as a family-friendly sport, something that mums and daughters can enjoy just as much as dads and sons.

One of the big changes that has helped to move the game forward - getting kids involved in the grassroots of the game and increasing its popularity - is dragging it out of the gutter and ridding the game of unnecessary violence.

Do we accept fist-fights in our pubs or on our streets? No, as a society we shun these acts of aggression and call it what it is: assault. We shouldn't accept it on our sporting fields, and any action necessary to see it gone is welcome to me.

This isn't about sanitising the game. I love seeing as many big hits as possible, and think the game is just as tough now as it ever was. Players don't need to be thugs to play the game tough.

I'd like to see the game go one step further. Instant send-off for punching anyone, and a sin-bin for players who try and goad others into violent, illegal acts. After the face-off between Manly's Dylan Walker and Melbourne's Curtis Scott, it's obvious something was said to cause that reaction, and something should have been done beforehand to stop it.