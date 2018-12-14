BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: NRL stadium threat to unseat fans

Roosters co-captain Boyd Cordner celebrates with fans after their win over the Storm during the 2018 NRL Grand Final between the Sydney Roosters and the Melbourne Storm at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Sunday, September 30, 2018. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Roosters co-captain Boyd Cordner celebrates with fans after their win over the Storm during the 2018 NRL Grand Final between the Sydney Roosters and the Melbourne Storm at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Sunday, September 30, 2018. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY DEAN LEWINS/AAP

RUGBY LEAGUE: Reports emerged this week that the NRL was attempting to strong arm the NSW Government into coming good on its Sydney stadiums reconstruction plan.

Their threat, to take the NRL grand final away from NSW.

While the threat was immediately dismissed by the Labor opposition, it has raised the question of whether the NRL actually could host its marquee event outside of Sydney.

Over the next two years State of Origin will be taken to Perth (2019) and Adelaide (2020) in an effort to broaden the audience of the game, so could that be possible for the big dance?

Moose and Pottsy head Behind the Sports Desk to find out.

MOOSE ELKERTON: If that's your attitude, then I wish you good luck

IF NRL chief executive officer Todd Greenberg is going to bully the state government into rebuilding NRL stadiums by threatening to take away the grand final; then good riddance.

The people of Queensland would prefer to host the event anyway.

And it is certainly not worth almost $2 billion of taxpayer funds.

While it is mostly an empty threat from Greenberg - there is not enough dollars in the restricted ticket sales - there is part of the threat that makes some sense.

Suncorp Stadium would be a perfect venue to host the NRL grand final.

It is hard to ignore that Queensland, and especially in the regional parts of the Sunshine State, is the true rugby league heartland.

It has overtaken Western Sydney.

They are parochial for their sport up there, and the atmosphere created at Suncorp, especially around Origin time, is palpable. It would be even better during the game's true showpiece.

The only issue is capacity. We can't fit the same number of fans in the stadium.

But that might not be such a worry if the stadiums get torn down and Labor get into majority government next year. There won't be any seating at ANZ if the money dries up.

Keep your threats to yourself Todd. We might love rugby league, but we much prefer it at the grass roots, not the over-grandiose heights of your new stadiums.

JARRARD 'POTTSY' POTTER: The NRL grand final is here to stay ... in Sydney

THE strength of non-NSW teams in the NRL is plain to see, with Melbourne Storm a dominant force in the competition in the past decade, not to mention the Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland, but if the NRL were to move the grand final from Sydney, they would do so at their own peril.

Let's take a look at the numbers. Since the beginning of the NRL in 1998 (following the Super League/ARL years) there's been three grand finals that have not featured a Sydney team: 2006 (Broncos v Storm), 2015 (Cowboys v Broncos) and 2017 (Storm v Cowboys).

Only three times in 20 years has the fan base of two teams been asked to travel to a neutral city, and given the majority of teams are based in the Sydney region, from a fan base point of view the NRL is primarily based in Sydney, so moving the grand final from Sydney would hurt the code.

Let's say they move the grand final to Brisbane. Suncorp Stadium is a focal point for rugby league, the mecca of the sport in Queensland, and has a great atmosphere when sold out. Problem is , there's also around 30,000 less seats than ANZ Stadium (which is getting refurbished, not torn down, so will still be in place come grand final 2019). So the NRL is out of pocket 30,000 or so in grand final tickets.

Then there's taking the game to Melbourne, and going up against the AFL grand final the day before, in a city that goes bananas over the sport. The NRL would be drowned out, pushed aside and washed away by the AFL frivolity.