BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: The need for three grand finals

AUSSIE RULES: Sydney Swans will push the case for a best-of-three AFL Grand Final when the competition committee meets next week.

West Coast's dramatic premiership win last month hasn't changed Swans CEO Andrew Ireland's opinion that a one-off Grand Final at the MCG is unfair to interstate teams.

Ireland made his position clear after reports that Adelaide coach Don Pyke asked the AFL Coaches Association to campaign for the radical change after the Crows' 2017 loss to Richmond.

It is understood the Swans will campaign for the highest-ranked team of the grand final pair to earn the first and last games at home, with the second game played at the opposition's home ground.

But could a three-game series really work in the AFL? We go behind the desk to find out.

MOOSE ELKERTON: Three game series could level the playing field

THERE is no feeling more crushing than watching your team give up a last-minute goal on the siren to lose the grand final.

Every day you beg for a chance to replay the game. To fix the errors of the past. A do-over, so to speak.

Well, it is not far from the realm of possibility.

With the Sydney Swans management pushing for a best-of-three series to determine the AFL premiership, the chances of your team losing everything in a matter of seconds could be a thing of the past. And it should be.

We see it in major American sports such as baseball and basketball, where the overall championship is decided in a best-of-seven series.

It is a system of fairness, that allows both teams the opportunity to host part of the grand final, and earn that home-field advantage at least for a night.

While I think a best-of-seven series is far out of the realm of possibility, a three-game series is not.

It accounts for fairness for both clubs, it also gives more chance for fans to enjoy the grand finals, and even higher ticket sales for the AFL coffers.

It just depends on how we run the series. Could we do three games in the space of a week? Do we need a midweek game like State of Origin on a Wednesday night?

The argument has been made that AFL is too physical a game to be able to pull this off, but that could just add another element. It will force clubs to test their depth.

It's the fairest way for all.

JARRARD 'POTTSY' POTTER: Why try to fix what isn't broke

THE AFL is no stranger to floating ideas to spice up their sport, from proposals to increase the goal squares to the radical AFLX, but the Sydney Swans' idea to change the grand final from a one-off match to a three-game series is a joke.

The challenge is that AFL is a contact sport, and it would be extremely difficult to have players in one intense grand final clash only to have to back it up the following two weeks.

You could give players more time to rest, but then you have a blown-out grand final schedule that would sap the sport of all momentum and rob the players and fans of the excitement of a grand final day.

A one-off grand final is the best solution because of the atmosphere, the excitement and thrill of the build-up, and the intensity of the match knowing that the two best teams of the season are going head-to-head, that all of their work during the season comes down to one game and the best team on the day will take home the flag.

The argument that a three-game series would allow the truly better team to prevail is rubbish. If they're the better team during the year, and choke on grand final day, they don't deserve to be winners.

There's nothing greater than watching a thrilling underdog story, such as in 2016 when the Western Bulldogs held a one-point lead against a star-studded Sydney Swans outfit, or last year, when West Coast overcame a 29-point deficit in the first quarter to defeat Collingwood. That's what sport is all about.