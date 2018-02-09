BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Was Perth side robbed?

CRICKET: Perth Scorchers coach Justin Langer publicly lamented the Cricket Australia decision to release Big Bash League champion captain Travis Head back to the competition from the Australian squad.

Langer was bemused after only 24 hours earlier he was without star players Ashton Agar and AJ Tye due to their commitment to national duties.

But does the Scorchers coach have a point, or is this just a case of sour grapes?

MOOSE: No consistency to CA's decision making

JUSTIN Langer has every right to feel hard done by.

The Perth Scorchers coach has been under the spotlight this summer, as every other club tries to find out exactly why the Scorchers are so good.

But there is no secret recipe. The Scorchers, and their coaching style, are just that damn good.

Which is why it was a shame Cricket Australia did the BBL powerhouse out of its sixth "Big Final" appearance in seven years.

It was a mistake by the national body not to release Scorchers stars Andrew Tye and Ashton Agar for the Scorchers semi-final against Hobart.

It was made even more of a mistake when Cricket Australia backflipped on its law that "no Australian player would play BBL" when it released Travis Head to play for Adelaide only 24 hours later.

Head made a match- winning 85 not out in that semi-final, before going on to help the side win the final on Sunday alongside Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey (who was also released from the squad).

I can understand fast bowlers and workloads and not releasing them.

But when it comes to Agar, there is no reason. If he is in that Scorchers side, they don't lose to the Hurricanes.

He has one of the best economy rates this season, and the last time they played Hobart, 16 of his 24 deliveries were dot balls.

If Agar bowls, Hobart doesn't get anywhere near scoring 200-plus and we might have had a different ball game in the final.

If consistency is key, then Cricket Australia has changed all the locks.

POTTSY: Player releases should be on a case-by-case basis

THE complexities of the scheduling between international fixtures and the Big Bash mean it's impossible to have a hard and fast rule for Cricket Australia's selectors.

Don't just take my word for it - that's exactly what Big Bash tournament chief Kim McConnie said.

Naturally, questions were asked when the Scorchers were denied the services of big-name bowlers such as AJ Tye

for their semi-final clash, only to see Travis Head released from the national squad to play in the BBL semi-final where he put in a man-of-the-match performance.

In a perfect world, there would be more co-ordi- nation between the T20 international series and the domestic competition. However as it stands, I can see some of the rationale behind CA's decision.

There needs to be flexi- bility in CA's policy of releasing players from the Australian squad for domestic matches, and each case treated on its merits. It's a tough ask to set a single policy and stick to it. If CA released every single BBL player ahead of an international clash, the team would be like a carousel and no one would know who was playing or not.

The selectors clearly put a higher priority on having the best possible Australian team for their first T20 match, and if Head, for instance, isn't considered one of their best but Tye is, so be it.