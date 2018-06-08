BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Where do your Origin stars rank?

RUGBY LEAGUE: Respect has been returned to New South Wales as Freddy Fittler's Baby Blues heralded the coming of a new age of Origin.

A side filled with 11 debutants, but built on form, shocked the system at the MCG on Wednesday night to clinch a 22-12 victory in State of Origin I.

There was strong performances across the park, on both sides of the ruck, but just who were the best of the best?

Moose and Pottsy go behind the sports desk to discuss their top five players of the game.

MATTHEW 'MOOSE' ELKERTON: Tedesco lead from the back

1. James Tedesco

Undeniable. He refused to go down on any first contact. Picked the right moments to inject himself into the clash. Great lead-up work for Addo-Carr try and made the most metres out of everyone on the field across both sides.

2. James Maloney

Jimmy was massive for the winning side. Showed his big game experience and ability with the ball in hand. Set up all of Blues' tries. Worked well with Nathan Cleary, but then controlled the game in the second half when it was needed. Made a couple of bad errors, but bounced back well.

3. Greg Inglis

Was the best player on the field for Maroons. Might have lost the game, but through no fault of his own. He might not have gotten the better of James Roberts, but showed danger signs for rest of series. Captaincy has ignited the fire in him!

4. Damien Cook

Tackled his pants off all night racking up a game-high 55 tackles. Was the spark the Blues needed in the first half. Made good use of his speed out of dummy-half and was the main instigator for Tedesco's first try. Should be a mainstay of the Blues' line-up.

5. Tom Trbojevic

Was the selection with the biggest question mark over his head, but has demolished the naysayers. He was safe as houses under the high ball all game. Queensland continued to attack his wing and he held strong. Turned up in the middle of the park throughout the first half looking for work. Scored NSW's go-ahead try.

JARRARD 'POTTSY' POTTER: Tedesco proved to be unstoppable

1. James Tedesco

Some had called for the incumbent fullback to lose his spot after a lacklustre start to the season with the tri-colours but he proved his detractors wrong with an unstoppable performance. Solid in defence and broke tackles like he had margarine on his shorts.

2. Josh Addo-Carr

One of the baby blues in the outside backs on debut he made his presence known taking some tough hit-ups to get his side out of trouble. Showed pace and vision when faced with a broken defence and did what he does best: score out wide with millimetres to work with to seal the win.

3. Greg Inglis

Excellent choice for captain and led from the front, and not just with the ball. Put on some big hits in defence to lift the intensity of the Queenslanders when needed, and looked dangerous whenever he had the ball in hand.

4. Ben Hunt

Showed why he should be the first choice halfback for Queensland with a tight, controlled performance. Kicked early in the set to get his team on the front foot and out of danger, and threatened the line. Deft kick was inch perfect for Gagai's try.

5. Boyd Cordner

Had his critics before the match but the NSW captain stood tall. May not have got his name in lights like the try-scoring debutants, but did everything that was asked of him and more. Hit the line hard and made plenty of post contact metres, and was a wall in defence.