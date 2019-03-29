BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Who goes for Smith and Warner?

QUESTION MARK: Will IPL form be enough to get David Warner and Steve Smith back into our World Cup squad?

CRICKET: With a World Cup just months away, conversations are growing on the subject of banned players Steve Smith and David Warner, and where they fit into the puzzle of the Australian ODI squad to defend their title.

The equation would have been easy if Australia was out of form and losing games, but in a stunning turnaround the ODI side has hit a brilliant run of form, winning the last two series against India and Pakistan, with centuries and wickets galore.

So, where does that leave Smith and Warner?

ADAM H: Dynamic duo don't make the cut

A LOT can change in a few days in international cricket, and with the return to form of Aaron Finch, who's now averaging more than 100 for the past week, questions about Australia's World Cup squad again need to be asked.

And the big one: Is there room for Steve Smith and David Warner?

Plying their trade in the IPL following the lifting of their ban over the sandpaper incident, there's not going to be a lot of opportunity in 20 overs to regain their spot as batsmen.

And who do you drop? Finch is back in form, Khawaja just scored two tons and the man most likely to make way, Shaun Marsh, is our best performed batsman over the past year.

The main problem is that this World Cup has done away with the so-called minnows, and thus every game is vital in reaching the semi-final stage. There's nowhere to rest our top order to let back two players who would've been first picked into this side a year ago prove their worth to a team who've now won six games in a row.

Personally, I've never been a huge Shaun Marsh fan, but he continually proves me wrong in the one-day arena, but he'd be where my eye would go. You could drop Carey, and play Handscomb as keeper to let Smith back in, but whether we want a specialist batsman tired from keeping raises other issues.

As the old adage says, if it ain't broke, don't fix it, and the only hope for the two returning superstars may be through injury.

JARRARD 'POTTSY' POTTER: Make way for Smith, Warner

AUSTRALIA'S run of recent ODI form has been impressive, and comes just at the right time ahead of the upcoming World Cup in England this year.

Not since 2015 has Australia had a better run of form, and funnily enough that was when we won the last World Cup.

The most amazing thing about all of this is the Australian side has been able to do it all without two of its best ODI players, Steve Smith and David Warner.

We all know why they aren't in the team, but their ban is about to end. The question is now whether they should be back in the team ahead of Australia's World Cup title defence.

I believe Smith should definitely be included in the team, as his freakish batting ability could turn a game on its head, or take a game away from teams in the matter of a few overs.

It's certainly hard to change a winning side, and while it's difficult to drop someone with so much talent and promise, I think it should be Marcus Stoinis who makes way for the former Australian captain.

If Warner is to be selected, a shuffle of the keeping duties should see Alex Carey hand the gloves to Pete Handscomb, and Warner open with current captain Aaron Finch.

All this depends on how they return to the squad. The Australian team has come a long way since the South African fiasco, and the team has weathered that storm well. As such, Smith and Warner need to fit into the new team; the Australians shouldn't bend over backwards to fit around them.