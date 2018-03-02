SPORTS DESK: Is Roger Federer the greatest sportsman of all time?

Behind the Sports Desk: Is Roger Federer the greatest of all time?

THE MOOSE: Roger is the real G.O.A.T, across all sports

FORGET Don Bradman. Forget Michael Phelps. Forget Tiger Woods, if you haven't already.

There is no greater sporting talent in history than Roger Federer.

He is commonly referred to as tennis's G.O.A.T (greatest of all time) and when he fought his way to victory over Marin Cilic in the final of the Australian Open last month, he took his G.O.A.T status beyond the tennis court.

One of the more humble stars of his generation, at the ripe age of 37, Federer is going through a career renaissance of the like we have never seen. He has won three of the past six grand slam titles, with the AO being his 20th in a prestigious career. And those three have come after more than five years without a title to his name.

This week, Federer was rewarded with two Laureus Sports Awards - Laureus World Sportsman of the Year and Comeback of the Year - to take his tally to six Laureus awards. In fact, Federer has been named Greatest Sportsman of the Year five times out of the 19-year history of the awards.

He was unstoppable through the bulk of his career, winning 16 of 27 majors from 2003 to 2010, and featuring in the final of a further six.

But it is his work in the past year that has given him the mantle as greatest sportsperson to ever live.

His persistence, his unwillingness to quit, to see the rise of players around him, but stay on top. That's what makes the great Swiss the greatest.

BILL NORTH: Impossible to compare across all spheres

YES, Roger Federer is great. He is the greatest tennis player of the modern era and possibly of all time. But to suggest he is THE greatest sportsman of all time is a little far-fetched.

Even in his own arena, it's impossible to compare against the likes of his own idol Rod Laver. It's a completely different ball park when you consider the changes in sports science, playing equipment and financial rewards.

Statistically, perhaps he is the best tennis player. But every sport has, or has had, it's own Roger Federer: basketball's Michael Jordan, golf's Tiger Woods, sprinting's Usain Bolt, surfing's Kelly Slater, ice hockey's Wayne Gretzky, Formula One's Michael Schumacher. They all transcended greatness in their field.

Meanwhile, no sportsman has statistically dominated his peers to the level of Don Bradman in cricket.

Humility and influence? Again in the cricket world, Sachin Tendulkar's India has a billion people who would beg to differ on that one.

Longevity? Compare to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who at 40 has just won a fifth NFL Super Bowl.

Or even in the tennis world itself - Tasmania's Rob Fahey held the world title for real tennis (aka royal tennis) for a record 22 years between 1994 to 2016. Who's to say he wouldn't have achieved that feat if his chosen derivative of the sport had the same player pool and exposure as Federer's?