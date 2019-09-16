Menu
RFS fire plan brochure
News

Being prepared can take the anxiety out of bush fire season

Tim Howard
by
16th Sep 2019 12:00 AM
A RURAL Fire Service open day to help people prepare for fire emergencies may have been hampered by the current spate of fires in the region.

Organisers of yesterday's open day at the RFS headquarters at Ulmarra put a low turnout down to the uncertainty created by the fires.

Ulmarra deputy fire captain Abbey Browning said the brigade was unsure on Saturday if the event would be held.

"We were worried if we would be able to spare the people considering the emergencies, but decided last night to go ahead with it," Ms Browning said.

The RFS and SES prepared a range of displays including information booths to help people prepare fire emergency plans, face painting and mock fire drills to entertain children.

 

Ulmarra RFS captain John Crean has some colour put back into his beard by new recruit Laynae Okkonen at the face painting booth at the RFS Get Ready Week open day at Ulmarra on Sunday. Tim Howard

One of the most popular attractions was the chance to inspect a fire tanker and sound the tanker siren.

Ms Browning said awareness days were becoming more important now as the fire seasons arrived earlier.

"We're getting more and more people living out here now who don't have a rural background and they're really frightened about the prospect of a fire," she said.

"That's why they need to get their fire plans in place so they know to pack up their things early, listen for the alerts and act quickly when a fire gets close.

"It still can get scary, but if you have the right procedures in place you can have that confidence what you're doing is the right thing and you will get through it."

