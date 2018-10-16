Belflyer win best since Kensei's Cup triumph

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 13: Adam Hyeronimus on Belflyer returns to scale after winning race 5 The Kosciuszko during Sydney Racing at Royal Randwick Racecourse on October 13, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 13: Adam Hyeronimus on Belflyer returns to scale after winning race 5 The Kosciuszko during Sydney Racing at Royal Randwick Racecourse on October 13, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images) Mark Evans/Getty Images

RACING: Belflyer's win in the inaugural $1.3million Kosciuszko was the best thing to happen to Grafton racing since Kensei claimed the 1987 Grafton-Melbourne Cup double, according to racing boss Michael Beattie.

The Clarence River Jockey Club chief executive officer has been spruiking the credentials of the sprinter for several weeks, even campaigning for his inclusion in the big race.

"I always knew he could do it. Everyone wanted to laugh at me, but I was right,” he said.

"He beat The Monstar in the Ramornie and he finished just behind After All That in the Tamworth Cup. In fact, this past season he has won a Moree Cup, a Warwick Cup, a Ballina Community Cup and placed in the Casino Cup and Ramornie Handicap.

"His form line heading into the race was arguably the best in the field for The Kosciuszko.”

The John Shelton-trained gelding delivered the local veteran his greatest thrill in a 40-year training career when he ran over the top of the field to win by half a length.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 13: Trainer John Shelton celebrates winning race 5 The Kosciuszko with Belflyer during Sydney Racing at Royal Randwick Racecourse on October 13, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images) Mark Evans/Getty Images

It was a premier ride from former apprentice Adam Hyeronimus who settled the gelding well despite getting the better of the field from the barrier.

Beattie said the win for Belflyer was extra special because it came in the inaugural running of The Koscisuzko.

"It certainly is as big as Kensei winning the Melbourne Cup,” he said. "I am extremely proud because I believe it goes to show we provide a great facility for local trainers and their thoroughbreds.

"I have known John ever since I was strapping horses in the 1970s. I used to give leg him up on to horses trained by Walter Doolan and Hunter Kilner when I was a kid.

"I think even Johnny would say he's a much better trainer than he ever was as a jockey.”