Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Belgian student calls Grafton home

HAPPY TRAVELS: Lena Vandecnocke, a Rotary Youth Exchange exchange student from Belgium.
HAPPY TRAVELS: Lena Vandecnocke, a Rotary Youth Exchange exchange student from Belgium. Adam Hourigan
Adam Hourigan
by

WHEN Lena Vandecnocke stepped off the plane in Australia, she got the quintessential Aussie experience before she arrived at her new Grafton home.

Stopping at the Arrawarra headland, she saw whales breaching off the coast, and at dinner at Grafton Golf Club, the kangaroos stood tall.

"It didn't feel real,” she said.

"I had 40 hours of plane travel behind my back and was not even tired - I was just so excited to be here.

"My dream was coming true but I didn't realise.”

Lena is being hosted as a Rotary Youth Exchange student by Grafton Rotary Club and has been in Grafton for three months, coming from the small city of Charleroi in Belgium.

"My city is as big as Grafton, but it's more of industrial area, nothing like here with all the trees and everything,” she said.

Lena, who is attending Clarence Valley Anglican School, is fluent in three languages.

She speaks the native French of Belgium, and has been studying Dutch for eight years and English for four year.

She said knowing English was a help in arriving in Australia.

Lena said exchange students were told not to create expectations prior to their trip, and every part of her journey had been a surprise.

"Here it's just awesome, it's hard to describe it,” she said.

"Everything is so amazing... different from everything I know.”

One big surprise was to experience one of our major cities, Brisbane.

"We don't have cities with really tall modern buildings like that, because in Europe everything is older, we have nothing like it,” she said.

"We have a lot of country towns, but it's quieter and more calm from what I'm used to, which is lovely.

"People here are really lovely and kind. We always say that about Belgian people, but Australians are always happy to see you and I'm really happy to be here.”

Topics:  belgium exchange student grafton rotary club rotary youth exchange

Grafton Daily Examiner
Headspace Grafton ready to launch

Headspace Grafton ready to launch

"The unique thing about Headspace is that we are youth driven, our ideas come from a youth reference group based from young people around the Clarence Valley"

OPINION: Now I'll wait for the invite, thanks

The majority of Australia voted 'yes' in the same sex marriage plebiscite revealed on Wednesday, 15th November, 2017.

I underestimated our inclination to Advance Australia Fair

Festive mackerel make a brief visit

TIGHT LINES: DEX reader Mischa Porter submitted this photo to our Facebook page and said "Shark Bay, having a fish with two good mates while throwin' back a cold one. Summer's coming. Keep ya eskies filled and if ya driving? Water and red cordial."

Warmer water makes for early appearance of shoals

Miss Kerry to quit sandbox

Director of Yamba Pre School Kerry Hulm (right) who is retiring, with former student and now childcare educator at the centre Tiara Randall, with current student Miles Seeto, 4.

Preschool director Hulm is set to battle bureaucracy

Local Partners