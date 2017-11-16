Belgian student calls Grafton home

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

WHEN Lena Vandecnocke stepped off the plane in Australia, she got the quintessential Aussie experience before she arrived at her new Grafton home.

Stopping at the Arrawarra headland, she saw whales breaching off the coast, and at dinner at Grafton Golf Club, the kangaroos stood tall.

"It didn't feel real,” she said.

"I had 40 hours of plane travel behind my back and was not even tired - I was just so excited to be here.

"My dream was coming true but I didn't realise.”

Lena is being hosted as a Rotary Youth Exchange student by Grafton Rotary Club and has been in Grafton for three months, coming from the small city of Charleroi in Belgium.

"My city is as big as Grafton, but it's more of industrial area, nothing like here with all the trees and everything,” she said.

Lena, who is attending Clarence Valley Anglican School, is fluent in three languages.

She speaks the native French of Belgium, and has been studying Dutch for eight years and English for four year.

She said knowing English was a help in arriving in Australia.

Lena said exchange students were told not to create expectations prior to their trip, and every part of her journey had been a surprise.

"Here it's just awesome, it's hard to describe it,” she said.

"Everything is so amazing... different from everything I know.”

One big surprise was to experience one of our major cities, Brisbane.

"We don't have cities with really tall modern buildings like that, because in Europe everything is older, we have nothing like it,” she said.

"We have a lot of country towns, but it's quieter and more calm from what I'm used to, which is lovely.

"People here are really lovely and kind. We always say that about Belgian people, but Australians are always happy to see you and I'm really happy to be here.”