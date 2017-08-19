20°
News

Belief high for Bobcats

Jarrard Potter | 19th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
USING YOUR HEAD: Bobcats players go up to contest the ball against the Urunga Raiders at Barry Watts Oval during their 1-0 win last weekend.
USING YOUR HEAD: Bobcats players go up to contest the ball against the Urunga Raiders at Barry Watts Oval during their 1-0 win last weekend. Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOOTBALL: Belief is running high in the Maclean Bobcats' camp, and they will need it when they take on a determined Orara Valley Dingoes outfit playing at home on Sunday to keep their season alive.

Bobcats coach Dennis Mavridis said while their 1-0 win last weekend against second placed Urunga may have surprised some, it didn't surprise anyone in from the Bobcats.

"Not many teams would have given us much chance of a win against the Raiders but we had a firm belief with the form we took into the game and how we've played the second half of our season that we could win,” he said.

"The result was not a surprise to us or to anyone who has followed us the past few weeks.

"It was a huge win for us, it was pretty nerve wracking and we left it late but it was a huge result when everything was on the line in a must win game.

"They had us under a lot of pressure in different parts but we held tight and were very patient and when an opportunity presented itself we pounced.”

The Bobcats have been on a roll during the second half of their North Coast Football Premier League season, claiming six wins and a draw from its past eight matches and a win on Sunday will guarantee a spot in the finals.

However with Orara Valley needing a win to secure a finals berth, Mavridis said the Bocats won't be leaving anything to chance.

"For me, the game will be won in the physical battle, they're a physical team that like to come out and try and impose themselves that way,” he said.

"We haven't always travelled well down there, and they like making things difficult for us, and they got us 5-4 earlier in the season.

"We will be up for the task, we're well aware of what we need to do and we prepared ourselves for it every time we play against them.

"We're looking forward to it, and I think if we maintain a good possession of the game and play to our strengths out wide that will open up the middle of the park which has been working well for us in the past.”

The Bobcats will have to win without three regular first graders, including captain Jarred Doyle who is out through injury.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  maclean bobcats north coast football orara valley dingoes premier league

Council forced to raise rate peg

Council forced to raise rate peg

IPART demands 0.5% rate peg change to council's long-term financial plan

NBN delay a blessing?

Is the delay of the NBN roll-out to parts of the Clarence Valley a good thing?

Rollout may offer fibre to home option

Valley to benefit from new $500 million fund

The last of 30 girders is placed on the new Sportsmans Creek Bridge at Lawrence by Roads and Maritime Services on Wednesday, 2nd of August, 2017.

Growing Local Economies Fund to boost business infrastructure

Holiday park concerns heard by trust

CHANGE OF PLANS: A diagram of the improvements planned for the southern section of the Brooms Head Holiday Park.

Brooms Head and Yamba holiday parks voted on by council

Local Partners

Liberty for all children at Jacaranda Park

All-abilities playground to set the standard for parks in the Clarence Valley

PHOTO GALLERY: Camera club captures Upper Clarence beauty

The property provided a fantastic backdrop for photographers to experiment with their skills.

Majestic landscape provides perfect backdrop for photo camp

A murder mystery to challenge Midsomer's

Dan Fahey, centre, as Lt. Frank Cioffi with some of the cast of Curtains. The Criterion's latest production opens tonight and runs across two weekends.

Curtains is an comic romp from the creators of Chicago and Cabaret

12 things to do this week

Cast of Curtains, the new show at the Criterion Theatre in Grafton.

There's plenty on this week in the Clarence Valley

Third time lucky for memorial day

REMEMBRANCE: Loved ones and fellow truck drivers will come from as far as Sydney and Queensland to remember those who have lost their lives on the roads at the Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club Memorial Wall Service on Saturday.

Truck drivers memorial service scheduled for this Saturday

Swedish TV drama turns up heat

Farang turns crime drama genre on its head and explores complex relationship of dad and daughter

Aboriginal artists' call to action

Anwar Young, winner of this year's overall prize and last year's young artist prize.

Important messages of survival and healing

Radio host Matt Okine leaps to small screen

Valene Kane, Matt Okine and Harriet Dyer star in the TV series The Other Guy.

First foray into acting a long time in the making

Hollywood’s new highest paid actress

Jennifer Lawrence had to settle for third this year behind Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston.

CAN you guess who has dethroned Jennifer Lawrence?

Movie trailer dubbed too racy for TV

Alicia Vikander stars in Tulip Fever.

THE trailer for Tulip Fever is so saucy some networks have banned it

Liz Hurley, 52, has never looked better

She’s definitely not shy to pose in a bikini.

Life in your 50s has never looked as good as it does on Liz Hurley.

Big Bang Theory star spills details about Season 11

Mayim Bialik plays Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory.

MAYIM Bialik has shared some details about what fans can expect.

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR