Belief high for Bobcats

USING YOUR HEAD: Bobcats players go up to contest the ball against the Urunga Raiders at Barry Watts Oval during their 1-0 win last weekend.

FOOTBALL: Belief is running high in the Maclean Bobcats' camp, and they will need it when they take on a determined Orara Valley Dingoes outfit playing at home on Sunday to keep their season alive.

Bobcats coach Dennis Mavridis said while their 1-0 win last weekend against second placed Urunga may have surprised some, it didn't surprise anyone in from the Bobcats.

"Not many teams would have given us much chance of a win against the Raiders but we had a firm belief with the form we took into the game and how we've played the second half of our season that we could win,” he said.

"The result was not a surprise to us or to anyone who has followed us the past few weeks.

"It was a huge win for us, it was pretty nerve wracking and we left it late but it was a huge result when everything was on the line in a must win game.

"They had us under a lot of pressure in different parts but we held tight and were very patient and when an opportunity presented itself we pounced.”

The Bobcats have been on a roll during the second half of their North Coast Football Premier League season, claiming six wins and a draw from its past eight matches and a win on Sunday will guarantee a spot in the finals.

However with Orara Valley needing a win to secure a finals berth, Mavridis said the Bocats won't be leaving anything to chance.

"For me, the game will be won in the physical battle, they're a physical team that like to come out and try and impose themselves that way,” he said.

"We haven't always travelled well down there, and they like making things difficult for us, and they got us 5-4 earlier in the season.

"We will be up for the task, we're well aware of what we need to do and we prepared ourselves for it every time we play against them.

"We're looking forward to it, and I think if we maintain a good possession of the game and play to our strengths out wide that will open up the middle of the park which has been working well for us in the past.”

The Bobcats will have to win without three regular first graders, including captain Jarred Doyle who is out through injury.