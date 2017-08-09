22°
Bell Shakespeare in South Grafton school

Caitlan Charles | 9th Aug 2017 12:00 PM
Bell Shakespeare comes to South Grafton High School.
Bell Shakespeare comes to South Grafton High School.

THE BELL Shakespeare is coming to the Clarence Valley.

Next week, the theatre company will live stream it's education focused production of Macbeth from the Sydney Opera House into South Grafton High School.

With the support of the Sydney Opera House Trust, the live online event will allow students who cannot access the production in theatres in Sydney, Melbourne or Perth, to view the performance live from their classrooms, enabling people in the far reaches of Australia to enjoy the same access to quality performing arts as those in the capital cities.

In its landmark 20th year of regional touring, Bell Shakespeare is embracing an innovative and exciting way to reach young audiences. Peter Evans, Artistic Director said, "It is Bell Shakespeare's mission to share the works of Shakespeare with all Australians, and we believe that young people especially should not to be excluded by geography. For some students, this live stream will be the first time they see Shakespeare as it was meant to be experienced - live on stage, rather than being read from a book."

Bell Shakespeare's 90-minute adaptation on "the Scottish Play" is a thrilling exploration of ambition, temptation and the supernatural in one of Shakespeare's most loved plays. Tailored specifically to high school students, the live streamed performance will be immediately followed by an in-depth In Conversation with director James Evans and the entire cast, curated by students, accessible for all schools.

