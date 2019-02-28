Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Ross McLeod's first bell
News

Bell tolls on one man's amazing collection

28th Feb 2019 9:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROSS McLeod's first bell came from his stockhorses while working as a teenager as a jackaroo at Isis Downs.

"They'd run in the channel country, and the way the night watchmen found them was by the bells," he said.

"So you'd take the bell off the horse, and put it on the one you wanted for the following day. We'd have three or four horses each, and they'd need some rest, so you always knew which horse was right for the next day."

More than 60 years later, Mr McLeod has more than 1200 in his shed at Lawrence, though he's quick to point out it's not an obsession.

"Not quite," partner Sheila Moore grins.

After having the extraordinary collection on display at Lawrence for the past six years, Mr McLeod is putting his life's passion for sale.

"It does take people's breath away," Ms Moore said.

"People walk in the door and just go 'Oh my goodness'."

Originally planning to collect just Australian bells, the collection ranges from hand-turned wooden bells - "I'd give a turner a piece of rare timber, he'd turn me a bell, and he kept the timber" - to a cathedral bell more than 200 years old, and pristine collections of rare Condamine bell sets.

The pair came to Lawrence to retire, but Ms Moore said that they fell into a routine of wondering what to do next.

 

RING THOSE BELLS: Partners Sheila Moore and Ross McLeod in front of some of their 1200 bells they are putting up for sale as a collection.
RING THOSE BELLS: Partners Sheila Moore and Ross McLeod in front of some of their 1200 bells they are putting up for sale as a collection. Adam Hourigan

That was until Mr McLeod came home with news he'd found the perfect shed for his collection.

"'There goes the retirement', I thought."

But as Mr McLeod turned 82, he said the bones weren't moving as well as they used to, and they needed to "retire from their retirement".

"It will be hard for him, he doesn't want it to go to auction to be picked apart," Ms Moore said.

The collection is being offered for sale through Ray Donovan Stock and Station agents in Grafton.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    8 Mile Lane upgrade need 'a fallacy'; Gulaptis

    premium_icon 8 Mile Lane upgrade need 'a fallacy'; Gulaptis

    Politics The govnerment is pledging to take back control of regional roads, but member for Clarence said 8 Mile Lane exit upgrade was unnecessary

    • 28th Feb 2019 10:17 AM
    New viewpoint for Maclean's riverfront

    premium_icon New viewpoint for Maclean's riverfront

    Council News Drone footage shows latest work for precinct

    • 28th Feb 2019 9:11 AM
    Jacaranda merchandise targets millennial market

    premium_icon Jacaranda merchandise targets millennial market

    News 'Festival vibes' to be ramped up for Jacaranda this year

    A cultural edge to Jacaranda Festival

    premium_icon A cultural edge to Jacaranda Festival

    News A new event will showcase Aboriginal culture in the Valley