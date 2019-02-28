Bell tolls on one man's amazing collection

ROSS McLeod's first bell came from his stockhorses while working as a teenager as a jackaroo at Isis Downs.

"They'd run in the channel country, and the way the night watchmen found them was by the bells," he said.

"So you'd take the bell off the horse, and put it on the one you wanted for the following day. We'd have three or four horses each, and they'd need some rest, so you always knew which horse was right for the next day."

More than 60 years later, Mr McLeod has more than 1200 in his shed at Lawrence, though he's quick to point out it's not an obsession.

"Not quite," partner Sheila Moore grins.

After having the extraordinary collection on display at Lawrence for the past six years, Mr McLeod is putting his life's passion for sale.

"It does take people's breath away," Ms Moore said.

"People walk in the door and just go 'Oh my goodness'."

Originally planning to collect just Australian bells, the collection ranges from hand-turned wooden bells - "I'd give a turner a piece of rare timber, he'd turn me a bell, and he kept the timber" - to a cathedral bell more than 200 years old, and pristine collections of rare Condamine bell sets.

The pair came to Lawrence to retire, but Ms Moore said that they fell into a routine of wondering what to do next.

RING THOSE BELLS: Partners Sheila Moore and Ross McLeod in front of some of their 1200 bells they are putting up for sale as a collection. Adam Hourigan

That was until Mr McLeod came home with news he'd found the perfect shed for his collection.

"'There goes the retirement', I thought."

But as Mr McLeod turned 82, he said the bones weren't moving as well as they used to, and they needed to "retire from their retirement".

"It will be hard for him, he doesn't want it to go to auction to be picked apart," Ms Moore said.

The collection is being offered for sale through Ray Donovan Stock and Station agents in Grafton.