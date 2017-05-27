Bello Winter Music to sprout local Daisies

SPECIAL PERFORMANCE: Husky are performing at the Bello Winter Music festival in July.

YOU'LL have another chance to see local boys the Stained Daisies close to home in July when they take on the Bello Winter Music festival.

When the Stained Daisies came back to Grafton for a one-off show in March, front man Daniel Tuite and guitarist Jayden Hebbard said they were thrilled to get the opportunity to play the festival.

"We are going to organise some shows around that,” Jayden said.

But they are not the only brilliant act in store for the festival.

Melbourne indie folk outfit, Husky, will take on Bello with a special feature performance.

WINTER BLUES: The Stained Daisies are one local act at the festival.

Festival patron and Bellingen boy, Jack Carty will present one of his hauntingly beautiful solo performances before joining Gus Gardiner with the Satellite Stings for his Friday appearance.

Fellow Clarence Valley musicians joining the Daisies for this year's Bello festival include Tullara Connors and Eastern Brown (who you can also catch locally next weekend - see story opposite) and everyone's favourite funksters The Ninth Chapter..

The Bello Winter Music festival is on from July 6 to 9 held throughout the township of Bellingen. The event that will take over streets, cafes and halls is family friendly.

For more information and tickets, head to www.bellowintermusic.com

The festival has sold out every year, so get your tickets now.