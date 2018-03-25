Menu
Tessie Owens could give birth at Easter, and she and son Hunta Owens are pretty egg-cited.
Parenting

Belly egg for Easter holiday due date

Madura Mccormack
by
24th Mar 2018 6:59 AM

THERE is a chance Tessie Owens' third bub will be born at Easter time.

So her friend Terri-Lee Reedman, a professional face painter for kids parties turned belly-painting enthusiast, decided they would celebrate by making Ms Owen's egg-shaped belly as festive as possible.

"We're all putting dibs on Tessie giving birth on Easter," Ms Reedman said.

"It was really special because she could feel the baby moving as I gently dotted the egg."

Ms Reedman has painted 10 bellies so far.

Local Partners