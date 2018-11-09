Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Belmore road rage

by Angelo Risso
9th Nov 2018 7:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A car passenger has suffered stab wounds and a driver facial injuries after an alleged road rage incident in Belmore on Tuesday.

About 6.40pm, a man was driving west along Canterbury Road in a grey Jeep with a 25-year-old male passenger.

While stopped, two men got out of a white car and approached the Jeep, punching the passenger through an open window.

He duly exited the car and became involved in a scuffle with the two men.

The driver then exited the car and intervened, before the two men returned to the white car and fled.

During the alleged incident, the passenger suffered multiple stab wounds and was driven to Canterbury Hospital.

He remains in a stable condition, while the driver was treated for facial injuries and released.

Police have been told the alleged road rage occurred following a traffic incident on Canterbury Road.

belmore road rage stabbing

Top Stories

    Shop local, stay alive

    premium_icon Shop local, stay alive

    News 'There are so many benefits. If we've got more shops it will attract more people to Grafton.'

    HIGHWAY BREAKDOWN: southbound traffic affected

    HIGHWAY BREAKDOWN: southbound traffic affected

    News Traffic affected on the highway

    • 9th Nov 2018 9:10 AM
    Cops put the brakes on hoons

    Cops put the brakes on hoons

    Crime Stopping hoons in their tracks

    RECALL: Big W Christmas decoration catches fire

    RECALL: Big W Christmas decoration catches fire

    Smarter Shopping Advise to customers to return candle holder

    • 9th Nov 2018 7:39 AM

    Local Partners