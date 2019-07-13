Beloved doctor takes on new challenge

MOVING ON: After 12 years at Bulgarr Ngaru Aboriginal Medical Corporation, Dr Murray Barrell is taking the next step in his career.

TWELVE years to the day since arriving, Dr Murray Barrell walked out of the Bulgarr Ngaru Aboriginal Medical Corporation for the final time last Friday.

Dr Barrell came to Grafton as part of a program to help close the gap and became a beloved member of the community.

His obstetrics career has taken him around the country, from Arakoon to Kempsey, and the next step will be to Weipa in Far North Queensland to join a Queensland Health team installing the first obstetrics service in the community.

As there re no maternity services in Weipa, women are taken to Cairns in the last few weeks of pregnancy and can be there for a month or longer, away from family and the familiarity of home a new mother needs.

Growing up in Darwin, Dr Barrell said his first interaction with indigenous culture as a six-year-old left him fascinated and enthralled, setting the trajectory for his medical career.

"I love working for the Aboriginal community because you can make a difference," he said.

"When you get to know them and scratch beneath the surface, they've got some phenomenal insights. To understand their culture is amazing.

"The main priority in indigenous health is the communal health - if the community is healthy, the individual is healthy; if the community is not healthy, the individual is not healthy."

Dr Barrell said he would not leave Grafton because he would work on a fly-in, fly- out basis and will maintain his home, and friends here.

Gwen Appo, a patient of Dr Barrell, said he spoke at the funeral of her father, who was a respected Aboriginal elder in the community.

"Dr Barrell is very much loved by the community. He has assisted families with his wealth of knowledge, visited patients in his own time," Ms Appo said.

"A lot of us are very sad to see him go."