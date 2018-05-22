Menu
STRETCH: Royals' Kane Hancock reaches for the ball during their 4-2 win over Ballina. Shirleyanne Clara Thompson
Sport

Below-par Royals fight back to floor Ballina

Jarrard Potter
by
22nd May 2018 6:00 AM

HOCKEY MEN: While Royals were below their best, they still managed to find a way to win against Ballina, overcoming a half-time deficit to score a 4-2 win.

Royals captain Matt Lobsey said it was nice to be able to manage the win despite having an off game.

"We didn't play that well, our basics weren't very sharp but we still won,” Lobsey said.

"We still found a way to win which showed character to come back in the second half after playing poorly in the first half.

"We were down 2-1 at half time and spoke about what we needed to do during the break then managed to come back and win.

"We scored some nice goals, the moves we put on to score were nice; it was just the combinations were a bit disjointed between the goals.”

Even though they played below their best, Lobsey said the team was having fun with its hockey.

"We're just enjoying playing, so we're trying not to get too worried,” he said.

"It's been good fun this year. I think we'll look to keep training well and keep having fun. It eases the pressure a little when you're enjoying your hockey, and we've got a nice crew.”

With Grafton hosting the Under 15s State Championships this weekend, Lobsey said the break from Premier League would be a good chance to rest.

"We don't play next weekend so it's a chance to rest a few injuries,” he said.

"We take on Easts in two weeks who have been going well, so hopefully we'll keep training and be better for when we take them on.”

Royals were the only Grafton team to manage a win against the Lismore sides in the interdistrict competition, with Northern Star and East Lismore recording big wins over Sailors and Barbs, while Coraki got the win against Bears.

grafton hockey association royals
Grafton Daily Examiner

