Belt up for some 21st century practicality

The '90s fashion aesthetic has cemented itself in today's streetwear and, whether you're a fan or not, at the very least we can praise it for its practicality.

One such sensible accessory, the bum bag, has re-emerged from the grunge sportswear era and the world has fallen in love with having our hands free for high fives.

If the thought of your dad's fabric fanny pack makes you cringe, never fear - it's been given a 21st century upgrade, rebranded as the "belt bag” and looking more like a sleek purse attached to a belt around the waist, rather than the buckled-up bad boy slung on the hips.

"The belt bag has had a huge resurgence over the last few seasons,” Peta and Jain co-founder Peta Wessell says.

"The look hasn't been seen since the '90s, but over the past few seasons has slowly been working its way from high-end collections and street style until last year when it was really embraced by mainstream fashion.

"It really hit its peak when Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid were photographed wearing the trend. The belt bag is huge for 2019 and isn't going anywhere in a hurry.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

And if a Jenner or a Hadid wears it, it must be high fashion.

Belt bags have become a staple for music festival-goers eager to throw shapes, but it can enhance an outfit just as a traditional belt does - with the bonus of somewhere to stash your belongings.

"It's perfect to dress-up a tee and jeans combo or use a dressier belt bag to replace your belt on a cute summer dress,” Peta and Jain co-founder Jane Da Silva says.

"It's such a great accessory, fashion forward but practical at the same time. It's perfect for any time you need to be hands-free.”

The belt bag can be adapted to be worn across the chest, and savvy accessory labels include a long strap so it can be modified to the classic shoulder-slung style.

"We have quite a few styles of belt bags in our collection,” Jane says.

"They range from sports luxe versions like Yara through to our bestseller Raven, which comes with a chain so it can be a belt bag by day and a cross-body by night.”