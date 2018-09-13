Affleck ‘to hang up Batman’s cape’

BEN Affleck is hanging up the cape, according to a report that the actor is leaving the Batman franchise.

The New York Post reports that Affleck's exit comes on the heels of another departure from the DC universe, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which claims Henry Cavill will no longer be Superman.

However, Cavill's agent, Dany Garcia, tweeted that the actor isn't quitting Superman.

Affleck's departure from Batman is causing a stir on social media from fans of the Warner Bros. franchises, eager to know who will star in the forthcoming Batman movie from director Matt Reeves.

"The DC extended universe is an utter mess right now," wrote one user on Twitter.

Henry Cavill as Superman. Picture: Supplied

Studio insiders told The Hollywood Reporter that execs want to hit a "reset" button on their superhero films.

Deadline has reported that Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan is first in line to be Cavill's replacement as Superman, with studio Warner Bros "mulling a completely different direction with its Superman canon for some time."

Black Panther aka Chadwick Boseman, left, and Erik Killmonger aka Michael B. Jordan. Picture: Supplied

Jordan was a hit as villain Erik Killmonger in Marvel blockbuster Black Panther.

At a recent investor conference, new WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey said, "Some of our franchises, in particular at DC, we all think we can do better."

Ben Affleck in a scene from Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. Picture: Supplied

In August, the New York Post reported Affleck was headed to rehab after an intervention by his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

