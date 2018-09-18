Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Casey Affleck has opened up about his brother’s battle with alcoholism. Picture: Getty Images
Casey Affleck has opened up about his brother’s battle with alcoholism. Picture: Getty Images
Celebrity

Ben ‘went to rehab for Jen and the kids’

by New York Post
18th Sep 2018 5:04 AM

CASEY Affleck says that older brother Ben Affleck entered rehab for the sake of his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three children.

"Alcoholism has a huge impact on not just the person, but also their family. So, I think for his kids' sake and for their mom, and for himself, he's trying to do the work and get it together," Casey, 43, told Entertainment Tonight in the US.

"Ben is an addict and an alcoholic. Most of my grandparents are alcoholics. My father is an alcoholic, as bad as you can be, and he's been sober for about 30 years. I've been sober for about six years," he said.

 

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have yet to finalise their divorce. Picture: Getty Images
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have yet to finalise their divorce. Picture: Getty Images

"Ben is trying to put it together, and it can be a very hard thing to do. He has the kind of resources and time, luckily, to take the time and go to a good facility."

In late August, Affleck checked into rehab at The Canyon at Peace Park in Malibu after an intervention by Garner, reports the New York Post.

Affleck first entered treatment in 2001, then again in 2017, which he revealed shortly after he was photographed with a detox nurse.

Affleck and Garner, both 46, will reportedly finalise their divorce after he completes his latest round of treatment.

 

Ben Affleck split with Lindsay Shookus earlier this year. Picture: Splash News
Ben Affleck split with Lindsay Shookus earlier this year. Picture: Splash News

 

Ben Affleck had recently been seen with model, Shauna Sexton. Picture: Supplied
Ben Affleck had recently been seen with model, Shauna Sexton. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, Casey Affleck also criticised the media for publishing photos of his brother having a fast-food meal in the back of Garner's car on the way to treatment.

"It can't be easier to have everybody looking at you and taking your picture as you're walking out of an intervention," Casey Affleck said. "I don't envy that. I saw my father struggle with it for many years and nobody was following him around with cameras and stuff. It's not a great look. But on the other hand, it's nothing to be ashamed of and it's good that he's taken care of."

 

Ben Affleck has a history of substance abuse issues. Picture: Getty Images
Ben Affleck has a history of substance abuse issues. Picture: Getty Images

This story was initially published in the New York Post and is reprinted with permission.

Related Items

ben affleck casey affleck jennifer garner

Top Stories

    Clarence Valley outperforms NSW in tourism growth

    premium_icon Clarence Valley outperforms NSW in tourism growth

    Travel Tourism has become one of the Valley's biggest employers with 6.8 per cent of people employed in the Valley working in tourism and hospitality

    Making our houses into a home

    premium_icon Making our houses into a home

    Home & Decorating Renovation spending is on the rise

    Fear and doubt not a help as Royal Commission announced

    premium_icon Fear and doubt not a help as Royal Commission announced

    Politics Aged care provider confident in Valley's level of care

    Rotten apples in aged care but MP praises Page facilities

    premium_icon Rotten apples in aged care but MP praises Page facilities

    Politics Hogan claims govt looking into aged care sector since last year

    Local Partners