Cousins: ‘I’m going to kill you’

Former West Coast Eagles player Ben Cousins has been denied bail after appearing in court. (Photo: Richard Wainwright/AAP)

THE graphic circumstances surrounding Ben Cousins' arrest have been alleged as the Brownlow medallist was denied bail in a traumatic Perth courtroom appearance.

The former AFL star broke down on the stand when given an opportunity to address the Armadale Magistrate's Court on Wednesday afternoon.

The 40-year-old was reportedly taken into police custody following a disturbance at a house in Canning Vale, Western Australia, on Tuesday night.

Cousins faces 16 charges including aggravated burglary, aggravated stalking and possessing a prohibited drug with intent to sell or supply.

He has also been charged with multiple counts of breaching a violence restraining order (VRO) and threatening to injure, endanger or harm any person.

Police allege Cousins threatened former partner Maylea Tinecheff with a screwdriver in a separate incident earlier this month. He is also alleged to have threatened to bury the mother of his two children alive.

Police allege custody officers found Cousins in possession of 13 grams of methylamphetamine when searched on Tuesday - hidden inside a plastic bag lodged in his anus.

Ben Cousins and former partner Maylea Tinecheff at a West Coast Eagles function in 2011.

Cousins is accused of telling Ms Tinecheff that he would take their children to a place "where you will be able to hear them, but not be able to get to them".

"I'm going to kill you. Take your life, your freedom and the things you love the most," the court heard he had allegedly said.

A restraining order in May, 2016, forbids Cousins from contacting Ms Tinecheff or coming within 50m of his ex-girlfriend.

When jailed in March, 2017, it was revealed Cousins had tried to contact her 542 times in November last year - despite the restraining order.

Cousins also bombarded Ms Tinecheff with more than 2000 texts and calls in January-February last year.

Cousins appeared "distressed" when he and his lawyer Michael Tudori entered the courtroom, according to Channel 9 Perth reporter Jerrie Demasi.

Michael Tudori, lawyer for former West Coast Eagles AFL player Ben Cousins, outside Armadale Magistrates Court.

She said Cousins could be heard telling his lawyer: "I can't go back there, I can't."

Cousins was also seen sobbing and shouting as guards escorted him from the courtroom after his bail application was rejected.

He will spend at least two months behind bars before he returns to court in October.

The graphic circumstances surrounding Cousins' drug bust were also revealed during the former West Coast Eagles and Richmond midfielder's court appearance.

Police have alleged the meth was hidden inside a plastic bag lodged in Cousin's anus. When asked to remove it, police allege Cousins instead pushed it deeper.

Police said he had to be taken to Kelmscott Hospital to have the bag removed.

Cousins was given an opportunity to address the allegations on Wednesday - and broke down in tears as he revealed his heartache at being separated from his family.

"I am the victim in this," Cousins said.

"To be the subject of ridicule and embarrassment, and I know I've brought a lot of that on myself, but I don't act out in violence.

"I beg you, I beg you, I'm not a threat. Every day I close my eyes when the sun goes down and I spew that it's another day I'm not going to be with my children.

"Someone in my situation, you should use it as an example of hope, that things will work out. Not the opposite."

The former West Coast Eagles captain, who has no fixed address, applied for bail against the advice of his lawyer and was refused.

It comes after Western Australian Police released a statement on Wednesday morning confirming a 40-year-old man was arrested at a house in Canning Vale where 13 grams of methylamphetamine were allegedly found on his person.

"Around 6.12pm last night, a man was taken into custody by police at a house in Canning Vale in relation to another matter," the statement alleges.

"It will be alleged that while in custody, officers searched the man and 13 grams of methylamphetamine was located.

"A 40-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with possession of a prohibited drug with intent to sell or supply, threats to injure, endanger or harm any person, two counts of beached family violence restraining order or violence restraining order."

Such is life.

Cousins was released from prison in January, 2018, and had been working in a position offered to him by West Coast Eagles - his former club - in an attempt to help rehabilitate him.

It was revealed in May that Cousins had walked away from the job.

Cousins was behind bars for over 10 months for stalking and repeated breaches of a restraining order against ex-partner Ms Tinecheff. He was also charged with two drug-related offences before he was jailed in March, 2017, for causing "ongoing terror" to Ms Tinecheff, with whom he has two young children.

Cousins' parole order upon his release in January requires him to comply with the VRO and not have any contact with Ms Tinecheff.

THE SAD FALL OF BEN COUSINS

Ben Cousins needs help.

2002 - Six years after his AFL debut with the West Coast Eagles and a year after becoming captain, Cousins punches teammate Daniel Kerr. Breaks his arm falling down nightclub stairs.

2005 - Wins Brownlow medal. He and teammate Michael Gardiner are quizzed by police about associations with colourful Perth identities John Kizon and Troy Mercanti, but won't cooperate.

2006 - Abandons girlfriend in his car and swims across the Swan River to dodge a booze bus. Arrested after passing out in front of Melbourne's Crown Casino and spends four hours in jail. Wins premiership with the Eagles.

2007 - Suspended from team for missing training. Goes to rehab in the US. Visits fellow Eagles champion Chris Mainwaring twice on the night he died of an overdose. Charged with drug offences that are later dropped but sacked from the club and banned from the AFL for one year. Returns to US rehab clinic but hospitalised after cocaine binge.

2008 - Re-registered by AFL and picked up by Richmond.

2010 - Hospitalised after severe reaction to sleeping medication. Retires from AFL. Releases autobiography.

2012 - Admitted to hospital after falling at a drug rehab clinic. Committed to a mental health unit with drug-induced psychosis. Pleads guilty to three drug charges and fined.

2015 - Arrested three times in two weeks and hospitalised twice for mental health checks. Leads police on a slow-speed car chase, breaches security at an SAS base, drives erratically outside a Sikh temple and climbs onto the roof of a two-storey home.

2016 - Behaves erratically on a highway, apparently directing traffic. In and out of court over drug offences and breaches of a violence restraining order taken out by his ex-partner and mother of his two children. Crashes head-on with a truck while high on meth and spends time in hospital.

2017 - Jailed for one year for repeatedly breaching VRO and calling his ex thousands of times. Fined for drug possession, driving without a licence and the truck crash.

2018 - Released from prison. Works part-time with the Eagles Community and Game Development department for three months then goes AWOL. Charged after a disturbance at a home where he allegedly breached the VRO, made threats and was found with meth. Police say he is "of no fixed address".

