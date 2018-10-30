Menu
QCWA ladies out-laugh Karl Stefanovic on national telly
Ben Fordham on whether he’ll replace Karl at Today

30th Oct 2018 5:41 AM
RADIO host Ben Fordham has no interest in returning to Channel 9's embattled breakfast show, Today.

Rumours have been leaking from inside Nine for several months that the 2GB host may replace troubled host Karl Stefanovic on Today, but Fordham said he had no passion for the job.

 

Ben Fordham revealed he has no passion to host Today. Picture: Lawrence Pinder
There have been rumours Karl Stefanovic could be pushed aside due to the bad ratings. Picture: Christian Gilles
"Not at all, I have no intentions of going back to Today," Fordham said.

"I had a great time on the show with Karl and Georgie (Gardner) and the team for many years but won't be returning any time soon."

The father of two, who was the sports presenter on the show for several years, said he much preferred his mornings at home with his family.

"I wake up with Jodie, Freddy and Pearl and that will continue for a long, long time," he said.

 

Fordham, who hosts 2GB’s afternoon show said he would rather be spending the morning with his family. Picture: AAP Image/Simon Bullard
Stefanovic has been widely blamed for Today's bad ratings over the past 12 months.

He has been in the press regularly for his personal life and the embarrassing leaking of a private conversation with his brother Peter where the pair gossiped about a colleague.

Fordham's comments come after Nine boss Hugh Marks publicly acknowledged Today and Karl were in a slump.

"Karl has had a tough year but I have every confidence that he can get back to what he is really good at and re-establish that connection with the audience," Marks said.

"If the audience sees him really working hard and treating them very seriously and delivering on what he can do well then he can re-establish that connection."

 

Just last week, Karl was forced to leave the Today Show early due to illness.
Hosting 2GB's afternoon slot, Fordham has consistently smashed his competition in the ratings this year.

Along with his 2GB stablemates Alan Jones and Ray Hadley, the three broadcasters have made the station the top dog in Sydney radio.

Fordham said that he was grateful for his loyal audience.

    Local Partners