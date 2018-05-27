Hunt ’extremely anxious’ as injury threatens Origin hopes

Ben Hunt was injured in the Dragons’ loss to the Panthers. Picture: Phil Hillyard

BEN Hunt has shrugged off any concerns surrounding his fitness despite limping from the field during St George Illawarra's 28-2 loss to Penrith on Saturday night.

Queensland coach Kevin Walters was among the onlookers at Panthers Stadium and made a beeline for Hunt after the game following an injury which could have sent shockwaves through the Maroons ranks.

Hunt is almost certain to wear the Queensland No. 7 for the first time when the Maroons team is announced on Monday morning.

"(Walters) didn't really give me much but told me to get home and look after my leg," Hunt said.

"That's all he said to me. I'm extremely anxious. This has been the biggest opportunity I've had to get that position. I feel I've played pretty well to start the year and put my hand up. It's in the selectors and Kevvie's hands now."

Hunt lasted just five minutes after halftime, having tried to play on with a badly corked thigh. It was a bump from teammate Jack de Belin in the opening 10 minutes of the game which caused the problem. Hunt had hurt a different part of his leg during St George Illawarra's previous match against Canberra.

"I got a bad cork," Hunt said.

"I should be all right. I knew it was just a bad cork straight away. You do think the worst. When I got out (after halftime) I couldn't really run properly. The coaches realised that and got me off."

Hunt played his only Origin match off the bench in Queensland's series winning game three last year.

Following the retirements of Cooper Cronk and Johnathan Thurston, Hunt is the frontrunner to partner Cameron Munster in the halves following a stellar first half of the season with the Dragons.

Ben Hunt is the frontrunner to play halfback for Queensland.

While he wants to start at halfback, he has not ruled out playing hooker following the shock retirement of Cameron Smith.

Hunt starred in the dummy half role for Brisbane at the back end of last season and also filled in that role as part of Australia's World Cup campaign.

"Preferably (I would play halfback) yes but I don't care where they put me," Hunt said.

"I'll wear the No. 10 if they want me to. It doesn't bother me. I would be honoured to be in the team anywhere.

"I've played pretty much 80 minutes every game this year. The biggest thing is getting your fitness right. Origin is a different game. I felt I adjusted to (playing hooker) last year.

"Origin has been on my mind all year. It didn't just jump into my head this week. I've been trying to play good footy all year."