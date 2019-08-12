BEN SAYS GOODBYE: Ghosts veteran farewells Grafton in style

HANGING UP THE BOOTS: Ben McLennan played his last game with the Grafton Ghosts at Frank McGuren Field on Sunday and the club veteran will undoubtedly be missed.

HANGING UP THE BOOTS: Ben McLennan played his last game with the Grafton Ghosts at Frank McGuren Field on Sunday and the club veteran will undoubtedly be missed. Adam Hourigan

FIRST GRADE: Grafton Ghosts forward Ben McLennan has been one of the club's longest serving players in history and after 13 long years the stalwart has decided to finally hang up the boots after the grand final on Sunday.

McLennan has been an instrumental part of an evolving Ghosts unit over the years and he couldn't have been happier to bid farewell to such an illustrious career at Frank McGuren Field with a win last weekend.

"It felt good to do it with a great bunch of blokes. It's been a very long time and a lot of people talk about it like I have retired before but this is it,” McLennan said.

"There's not really just one (highlight), I've been involved in a lot of grand finals, winning three Clayton Cups and the 2010/2011 grand finals back to back undefeated was pretty awesome but other than that I've just loved playing with such an awesome club.”

"We've been lucky enough to keep some of the core players here for the last 10 to 13 years,... there's some guys here who are yet to win a grand final and I'm happy to have been able to play in and win a few.”

The Ghosts will take on the Coffs Harbour Comets on their home turf in the grand final and McLennan is out to end his playing career on a high.

"Since we came into Group 2 it's always been us, the Rebels and the Comets going at it. They're a good team but they're definitely beatable, if we stick to our game there's no two ways of us coming home with the win,” he said.

"It'll be even sweeter going down there and beating them. It's always a good week grand final week but I've just got to soak it up and enjoy it.”

"It's a bit sad knowing it's my final game but you've just got to pull the pin sometimes.”

McLennan is weighing up his next move but he will be enjoying a hard earned break after the season ends.

"I had a go coaching A-grade for a couple of years and really enjoyed it but I've got a couple of young fellas' so I'll try and jump in to help with that but also just chill out for a while, it's been such a big part of my life now in the last 13 or 14 years with first grade.”