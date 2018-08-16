Ben Simmons arrives in Sydney without Kendall

Ben Simmons accepts the rookie of the year award at the NBA Awards on June 25. Picture: Chris Pizzello/Invision

WELL he's earning his keep.

Our own NBA superstar Ben Simmons landed in Sydney on Thursday morning, $16 million sneaker sponsor logo deftly deployed, fresh from his holiday in Mexico with new girlfriend Kendall Jenner.

The 22-year-old Philadelphia 76ers star's relationship with Jenner appears to becoming increasingly intimate, with Simmons attending her sister Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday with Kendall on his arm.

The couple was first seen together in May but are yet to comment on the status of their relationship.

Simmons is in town to attend the launch of his NBA 2K19 video game cover and spent the day doing a shoot for men's magazine GQ Australia.

He will also conduct a basketball camp in Melbourne on the weekend.