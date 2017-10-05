Ben Walsh set for Yamba gig

WORKING HARD: Ben Walsh is performing at the Yamba Golf and Country Club this weekend.

WORKING HARD: Ben Walsh is performing at the Yamba Golf and Country Club this weekend.

AT JUST 22, Ben Walsh has more than 300 shows under his belt in the last three years in seven different countries as both a solo performer and with his group Velshur.

Velshur's sound is a fresh blend of soul warming funk, rock, blues, folk and soul.

With a work ethic like no other, a combination of residencies and touring saw Walsh and his band Velshur play over 100 shows in four months last year.

They very quickly built their fan base through their uplifting and energetic shows, and a reputation for performing their special brand of soul warming funk rock, through some of Australia's greatest venues such as The Great Northern Hotel in Byron Bay, The Steyne Hotel for Manly Food and Wine Festival to the trendy Bucket List on Bondi Beach.

In the months since, the band have been working equally hard to put together their debut EP, produced and engineered by Blake Eiseman in Georgia, Atlanta and Nicholas Wilson, Spanish Soung, which reached number two on the Triple J Unearthed charts in October 2015.