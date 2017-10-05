29°
Ben Walsh set for Yamba gig

WORKING HARD: Ben Walsh is performing at the Yamba Golf and Country Club this weekend.
AT JUST 22, Ben Walsh has more than 300 shows under his belt in the last three years in seven different countries as both a solo performer and with his group Velshur.

Velshur's sound is a fresh blend of soul warming funk, rock, blues, folk and soul.

With a work ethic like no other, a combination of residencies and touring saw Walsh and his band Velshur play over 100 shows in four months last year.

They very quickly built their fan base through their uplifting and energetic shows, and a reputation for performing their special brand of soul warming funk rock, through some of Australia's greatest venues such as The Great Northern Hotel in Byron Bay, The Steyne Hotel for Manly Food and Wine Festival to the trendy Bucket List on Bondi Beach.

In the months since, the band have been working equally hard to put together their debut EP, produced and engineered by Blake Eiseman in Georgia, Atlanta and Nicholas Wilson, Spanish Soung, which reached number two on the Triple J Unearthed charts in October 2015.

  • Ben Walsh will play at the Yamba Golf and Country Club on Friday from 7pm.
Grafton Daily Examiner
There were stories, dance and even some craft, but all eyes were on the real princesses

Bumper carnival expected for Jaca Basketball

Byron Bay Brews will once again be front and centre for the upcoming 50th Jacaranda Basketball Carnival.

"It will be bigger and better than the last couple of years.”

Wickets offer scoring opportunities for CRCA season start

RUNS ON OFFER: Harwood's Nathan Ensbey amassed almost 650 runs in the 2016/17 CRCA Premier League season. He will be aiming for more this season.

Blanch, Littlechild prepare belters at either end of the Clarence.

Country Music Association of Australia and Create NSW are offering two full scholarships for the CMAA Senior Academy of Country Music

CMC Rocks will return to Willowbank in March, 2018 for four days of country music.

Destiny Hope Cyrus, better known as Miley.

Cyrus revealed a few fun facts, including her real name

DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY: DJ Jabba (Jeremy Jablonski) pumps up the crowd at the last Evolution at Roches Family Hotel that back out the back room of the pub. Crowds are expected to be this big again, so make sure you don't leave it too late to arrive and risk the venue being at capacity when you get there.

Smouldering.

THE original Blade Runner was always going to be difficult to follow

Noni Hazlehurst reveals what her character Elizabeth has been up to in between seasons four and five of A Place To Call Home.

Aussie drama is on the cusp of a new era, says star Noni Hazlehurst.

FRIGHT NIGHT: Sean Keenan explores the dark side of the human psyche in the new mini-series Wake In Fright.

A serendipitous encounter preceded Sean Keenan’s starring role.