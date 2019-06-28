'Benchmark' Ghosts ready for blockbuster Coffs encounter

FULL FORCE: Mitch Lollback proved difficult to stop last time out against the Comets with a 38-12 win at home.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Grafton Ghosts continue to blaze a trail towards the finals, winning a seventh straight game last weekend, but they will face their toughest game of the season so far when they travel to the Coffs Harbour Comets tomorrow.

The Ghosts aren't lacking any confidence going in to the huge clash at Geoff King Motors Complex and key man Clint Greenshields said a win to take them to the top of the ladder would be deserved.

"I believe we are the benchmark but I think we need to be better, I think we're still in second gear,” Greenshields said.

"It is a pretty big game for us but we look forward to these challenges. Going up against Coffs is always pretty tough, especially at home.”

"We've nearly got a full- strength squad minus Riley (Law) who's overseas at the moment but all the boys are up for it.”

The Comets had a fruitful trip to Grafton last weekend as they took a 36-22 against the Rebels but Greenshields wasn't looking too much into past fixtures.

"I think they might be missing a couple of players but no matter what happens we'll be ready on Sunday,” he said.

"It's a big game for us as players and for the club, we win and we stamp our authority on the competition.”

A victory tomorrow would put the Ghosts level on points with the Comets but an astronomical points difference for Grafton would leave Coffs Harbour to fall to second spot.

"It won't exactly guarantee a home semi-final but it will go pretty far in pushing us towards the minor premiership,” he said.

"It's definitely in the back of our heads and everyone wants to prove we deserve it.”

The Ghosts took an important win in Sawtell last weekend and will want to keep the momentum going.

"It was a pretty important game for us, they got us at home the first time so we went in there with the mindset that we had to do the small things right and we pulled it off.

"We probably could have been a bit better with our execution, there were a lot of balls that went to ground but in defence we were really good. They didn't really get through us so we were pretty proud of that.

"Hopefully we get a good crowd down there, it will be nice to see everyone come out in support of local rugby league.

"Talk is talk, I can say all day we're the benchmark of the competition but at the end of the day it doesn't mean anything unless we can go out there and prove it and this is the week to do it.”