Bender leads side to within an inch of win

CRICKET: Westlawn seamer Rick Bender came within a whisker of delivering an unlikely win for the club's third grade side at the weekend.

Bender tore through the Coutts Crossing middle order in their third grade clash at McIntosh Park in a thrilling spell of line and length seam bowling.

With Coutts Crossing travelling comfortably towards the target of 115, thanks largely to an unbeaten 44 to opener Scott Chard, Bender's efforts soon had the home side floundering.

Coutts Crossing lost four wickets for none, with Bender finishing with figures of four for 12 off his five overs, before Chard returned to the crease to steer the home side to a one-wicket victory in the 25th over.

In other CRCA third grade action, a half-century for Brothers rising star Ethan Lucas was not enough to get his side over the line and it fell to willing South Services.

Brothers were bowled out for 123 in the first innings with Lucas (53) and Gary Dixon (36*) contributing with the bat, before South Services chased down the total in the last over with two wickets to spare.

Tucabia-Copmanhurst B&S Kitchens also got their third grade title defence off on the right foot with 28-run win over Happy Smiles Easts thanks to knocks from Blake Ryan (37), Rick Gough (38), Toby Power (35), Tim Bultitude (36) and Brodie Henderson (29). Easts response was led by Gary Connor (43*).

CLARENCE RIVER CRICKET ASSOCIATION

GDSC THIRD GRADE

Round 2

South Services 8/124(cc) (SL McLennan 38*, J Peady 36*; EA Lucas 2/7) def Brothers 123 (EA Lucas 54, G Dixon 36*; J Amos 3/7, J Peady 2/18, J Kearns 2/31)

Coutts Crossing 9/117 (S Chard 44*; RJ Bender 4/12, JT Bender 2/13) def Westlawn 8/115 (B Shipman 43, L Ellis 23*; S Chard 2/11, C Pereira 2/23)

GDSC Easts 7/187 (G Connor 43*, A Tredinnich 38, T Paul 36, SJ John 20; RJ Gough 2/30, BL Henderson 2/48) def by Tucabia Copmanhurst 5/215(cc) (RJ Gough 38*, B Ryan 37*, T Bultitude 36*, T Power 35*, BL Henderson 29*; J Green 3/23)