Bender's back, better than ever

INJURED: Bender lost his head after he went missing from duty collecting mail on Glens Creek Rd. Contributed

IT WAS a wild ride through Grafton for Bender since he went missing from his mail collecting duties out the front of Andrew Porrelli's home, however his antics came to an end when he was spotted by a member of the public loitering near a toilet block.

In a crime the Futurama character would have been proud of, the Bender mailbox made headlines last week after it was stolen from Glens Creek Rd, where it had collected mail for five years.

After the story was published in The Daily Examiner and a post on Facebook for information on the missing mailbox went viral, Bender was spotted in Ryan St in a bad state and seriously un-intoxicated last week.

Mr Porrelli was quick to get him into rehab and the workshop.

"Last Monday evening Bender was spotted by a conscientious gent named Andrew Madden, and once he was in safe custody, and thankfully not in the hands of immigration, Andrew slapped Bender's head back on his shoulders and sent him on his way," Mr Porrelli said.

The Facebook post made after Bender was found. Contributed

Mr Porrelli said when Bender returned home he needed some work done before he could get back to work.

"His head was knocked about a bit and there was a few bits missing but most of it was still there so it was repairable," he said.

"It made my job a bit easier because I didn't have to start from scratch."

After a week in rehab, which consisted of not just the repairs but also some folk music therapy, Mr Porrelli said Bender agreed to return to work as their mail collector on one condition.

BETTER THAN EVER: Bender the mailbox back at work. Contributed

"He re-negotiated his contract to include a permanent supply of American alcohol and we had no choice but to accept his terms," Mr Porrelli said.

"Besides that, I think I'll put in some strong footing and a steel pole with an anchor, make it a bit harder for him for next time if he decides he wants to have another week on the town."

Apology note

Mr Porrelli said after Bender's escapades through Grafton, he had written a note to say sorry for his antics:

Dear Grafton,

1011110 010111001 1010 11110 010001111 101 11101 1101010

1011001 111 110 010101 10.

Yours sincerely

Bender.