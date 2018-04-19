Bendigo Ben joins fleet

SERVICE DELIVERY: Bendigo Ben is the newest member of the Grafton Community Bus fleet, donated by Bendigo Bank with the help of Grafton Toyota and Robert Cook of Ryan St Liberty Service Station.

SERVICE DELIVERY: Bendigo Ben is the newest member of the Grafton Community Bus fleet, donated by Bendigo Bank with the help of Grafton Toyota and Robert Cook of Ryan St Liberty Service Station. Caitlan Charles

MEET Bendigo Ben, the newest bus in the Grafton Community Bus Inc fleet, which has commenced its valuable work assisting Clarence Valley residents to get out and about.

Following a $50,000 contribution from the Bendigo Bank South Grafton Community Bank branch, the new Toyota Coaster will replace the oldest bus, which has been retired after a lengthy service.

Bendigo Ben, one of three buses operated by Grafton Community Bus Inc, provides important access for aged, disabled and mobility challenged residents of the area. Typically the three buses carry over 10,000 passengers each year as they travel more than 60,000kms.

Peter James, the spokesperson for the Community Bank branch, expressed his gratitude to the myriad of people who made the new bus possible.

"The team at the Bendigo Bank branch recognise the enormous contribution of Grafton Community Bus Inc in ensuring our community is both accessible and inclusive,” he said.

THREE CHEERS FOR BENDIGO BEN: The Grafton Community Bus Inc, Bendigo Bank employees Robert Cook from Ryan St Liberty Service Station and Grafton Toyota celebrate the arrival of the new bus. Caitlan Charles

"Whilst we're delighted to direct financial support to help in achieving this goal, the opportunity to support the funding of Bendigo Ben has only been made possible because of the residents of the Clarence Valley who choose to bank with our Community Bank.”

Originally the brain child of Artie Commerford in 1990, Grafton Community Bus Inc does not receive any government funding.

Over time it has been supported by numerous fundraisers and sponsorship, including Bendigo Bank, Rotary, Westlawn and individual donations from residents.

Grafton Toyota facilitated the delivery of the vehicle and fuel has been supported by Robert Cook of Ryan Street Liberty Service Station, South Grafton.