Benevolent Society new to Grafton

20th Jul 2017 6:00 PM
Benevolent Society is here to help disability services
Benevolent Society is here to help disability services

THE Benevolent Society, Australia's first charity, is new to Grafton, and will now be providing the clinical services that DCS (Disability Clinical Services) did previously. The two organisations have come together and The Benevolent Society will now have an office and presence in Grafton, delivering services to clients in three areas of focus: disability, ageing and family support.

To coincide with the joining of The Benevolent Society and DCS, The Benevolent Society has launched its first advertising campaign in almost five years, letting Australians know that "when the moment comes, we're here.”

The 'Be Loved' campaign is designed to let Australians know that The Benevolent Society is always available to assist Australians live their best lives - that when the moment comes for help of any kind, The Benevolent Society provides the services most appropriate to making life better.

The Benevolent Society CEO Jo Toohey says: "We are committed to providing as many Australians as we can with support so that they can live their best lives. We advocate for social justice and change - as we have for more than 200 years - and we bring services that support people with disability and older Australians stay in their homes for as long as they'd like to. For families, we provide whatever aid they require, achieving great impact and effectuating excellent outcomes.

"Our staff will be mobile, providing assistance wherever our clients want them. This is particularly helpful in remote and rural areas and we'll have service hubs that ensure people receive the support they need and want.”

