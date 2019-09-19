Menu
Former Brisbane coach Wayne Bennett has defended Darius Boyd. Picture: Dave Hunt
Rugby League

Bennett: Boyd’s taken too much of Broncos’ blame

by Chris Honnery
19th Sep 2019 5:45 PM
FORMER Broncos mentor Wayne Bennett believes the criticism surrounding Darius Boyd has been unfair on the 32-year-old skipper.

The Broncos are still recovering from their 58-0 capitulation to Parramatta in Sunday's elimination final which has been compounded further by the recent pokies scandal.

It is understood Boyd and several other key players in Brisbane's leadership group were on Tuesday lambasted by coach Anthony Seibold for their 2019 season.

Stream every match of the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals Series before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

 

Current Rabbitohs head coach Bennett on Thursday spoke out in defence of Boyd, saying the rest of the team should also have performed better.

"Darius has taken a lot of the blame, he's had a lot of criticism," Bennett said.

"I've got to say, he's been in a team that's struggled all year. No one stands out in those teams.

"I've coached those teams over the years.

Boyd has copped plenty for his underwhelming year. Picture: Joel Carrett
"He's probably taken too much of the criticism, but that's the way it goes."

Bennett mentored Boyd for 14 seasons, and though he hasn't reached out to the Brisbane captain this week he said he would tell him to "stay true to himself".

"I know this much, there'd be no harder trainer at the Broncos than Darius Boyd. No one prepares better than he would, that's through 14 seasons with him," Bennett said.

"Outside of that, if that's changed because he doesn't have the commitment anymore that's a different matter, but if he's committed to preparing the best he possibly can my advice would be to be true to himself."

