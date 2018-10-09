Menu
Ben Baker Whalley in hospital.
Ben's long way home

by Caitlan Charles
1st Oct 2018 10:43 AM

BEN BAKER-Whalley's last round of chemotherapy might be over, but it's not the end of his journey battling the germ cell tumour in his brain.

With the Helping Hands Trivia night only days away Vicky Baker said she has been overwhelmed with the support their family has received, but both her and Ben won't be able to make the fundraider.

"We can't come home, we're not allowed to come home,” she said.

The trivia night is on Thursday from 6.30pm. Tables of eight are available for booking from the Grafton District Services Club. There are still a few tables available.

To read the full story, click here.

Grafton Daily Examiner

