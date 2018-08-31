Gov’t to force companies to hire more female tradies

CONSTRUCTION companies will be told to double the number of women employed on major state government ­infrastructure projects.

The Berejiklian government has announced targets to increase female participation in the building industry as part of its first "Women's Strategy".

Under the plan to ­"empower" women and boost gender equality in NSW, companies vying for major government infrastructure projects will have until 2023 to double the number of females in trade-related roles.

Currently, it stands at 1000, or one per cent of the workforce.

Minister for Women Tanya Davies said the new plan is to “ensure women have choices in other careers”. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

Minister for Women Tanya Davies (right) said the female tradie target was a commitment to "ensuring women have choices about the type of careers they want to follow".

"Given there are billions of dollars' worth of NSW Government infrastructure projects in the pipeline, we want to make sure women know these jobs are a potential career pathway for them, even if the path is less trodden by women," she said.

The strategy also tackles major problems with women's maternal health and young girls' mental wellbeing.

Government infrastructure projects will have until 2023 to double the number of females in trade-related roles. Picture: Supplied

Every hospital in the state will have to implement a new framework to improve the mental health of mothers - dubbed the "First 2000 Days" - with the first five years of a child's life recognised as being crucial to building strong ­maternal relationships.

"This time of a child's life is a unique opportunity to shape a healthier future," Ms Davis said.

The government will even launch "NSW Women's Week" after deciding the 24 hours of International Women's Day to celebrate and promote women's achievements wasn't sufficient.

"We wanted to give women and leaders across a broad spectrum of our community more opportunity to participate in events that highlight the difference women in NSW are making, both professionally and personally," Ms Davies said.

The NSW Women’s Strategy is aimed at “empowering” women and boosting gender equality in NSW. Picture: Supplied

The strategy also outlines that mental health issues are most severe among young women, linking this to social media giving rise to harassment and privacy problems. This will be tackled with new tools to better educate young people on protecting themselves in the online world.

There government will also significantly ramp up its effort to recruit women to the NSW Government Board and Committees Register, which lists who should be considered for top paying executive jobs.

At present just over 41 per cent of these prestigious public service positions are held by women.