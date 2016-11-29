31°
Bernard and Kasey bring their show to Grafton

Adam Hourigan
| 29th Nov 2016 9:10 PM
Kasey Chambers and Bernard Fanning will join forces and play a show at the Saraton theatre on February 25.
Kasey Chambers and Bernard Fanning will join forces and play a show at the Saraton theatre on February 25.

They've been two of Australia's most popular musicians, and now Bernard Fanning and Kasey Chambers will join forces and play the Saraton Theatre on Febrauary 25.

Touring on the back of their single together "Sooner or Later", they will play ten dates through Queensland, Victoria and NSW stopping at the Saraton for the final date of the tour.

Regularly sharing stages, and featuring on each other's records, Bernard co-writing, adding guitar and vocals to Golden Guitar Award winning single 'Bittersweet', the title track from Kasey's 2014 LP, and Kasey laying down vocals more recently for 'Sooner or Later' from Bernard's latest LP, Civil Dusk, it is a natural fit for the two to tour together.

With a sold out national tour behind him, Bernard was honoured to receive an ARIA last week, taking home the Best Adult Contempory Album award, for his third solo record Civil Dusk (Dew Process / UMA), part one of a two part project (the second LP Brutal Dawn is due 2017).

While Kasey's August EP release, Ain't No Little Girl has given fans a taste of her impending eleventh studio LP, Dragonfly, a double album that sees her collaborating with Australian music legend Paul Kelly in the producer's chair for one session, and Nash Chambers producing the other, due for release January 20th, 2017 (Warner Music).

Tickets go on sale for the all ages show on Friday December 2 at 9am and are $89.90 for allocated seating.

Don't miss two of Australia's most lauded and loved singer songwriters on their Sooner or Later Tour, January and February 2017!

Kasey Chambers and Bernard Fanning will join forces and play a show at the Saraton theatre on February 25.

Popular Aussie musos to play the Saraton

