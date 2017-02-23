31°
Bernard, Kasey, Spooky Men, and more this weekend

Lesley Apps
| 23rd Feb 2017 5:00 AM
Mal Eastick returns with his Blues Bar on Sunday at the Yamba Golf Club.
Mal Eastick returns with his Blues Bar on Sunday at the Yamba Golf Club.

Tonight

  • Scott Day-Vee, 8.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Friday

  • The Spooky Men's Chorale, Christ Church Cathedral Grafton.
  • Hard Drive Duo, 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • 2 Way Street, 7.30pm in the bar area, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • Who's Charlie, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Live Entertainment, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Money Shot, 8.30pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
  • Wordplay, 7pm, Yamba Golf and Country Club.
  • Pink Tribute Raise your Glass, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Open Mic Night, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Mick Bateman, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Friday Night Live, 9pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Saturday

  • Bernard Fanning & Kasey Chambers, 7.30pm, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
  • Tommy Memphis, 8pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Scott Day-Vee Three, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Scott Buckley & Band, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Who's Charlie, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Salty Dogs, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Sunday

  • Marty and Simone, 2.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Crazy Old Maurice, 2pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Mal's Blues Bar, 4.30pm, Yamba Golf and Country Club.

Coming Soon

  • From March 3: In God's Waiting Room, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
  • March 10: Shag Rock, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • March 16: Johannes Moller, Clarence Valley Conservatorium, Grafton.
  • March 26: The Living End, Coffs ExServices Club.
  • March 17: St Patrick's Day with Lisa Hunt and the Forever Soul band, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • March 18: Fat Picnic, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • March 31: Flickerfest, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
Grafton Daily Examiner
Mal Eastick returns with his Blues Bar on Sunday at the Yamba Golf Club.

