Bernard, Kasey, Spooky Men, and more this weekend

Tonight
- Scott Day-Vee, 8.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Friday
- The Spooky Men's Chorale, Christ Church Cathedral Grafton.
- Hard Drive Duo, 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- 2 Way Street, 7.30pm in the bar area, Maclean Bowling Club.
- Who's Charlie, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Live Entertainment, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Money Shot, 8.30pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
- Wordplay, 7pm, Yamba Golf and Country Club.
- Pink Tribute Raise your Glass, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Open Mic Night, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Mick Bateman, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Friday Night Live, 9pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Saturday
- Bernard Fanning & Kasey Chambers, 7.30pm, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
- Tommy Memphis, 8pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Scott Day-Vee Three, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Scott Buckley & Band, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Who's Charlie, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Salty Dogs, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Marty and Simone, 2.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Crazy Old Maurice, 2pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Mal's Blues Bar, 4.30pm, Yamba Golf and Country Club.
Coming Soon
- From March 3: In God's Waiting Room, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
- March 10: Shag Rock, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- March 16: Johannes Moller, Clarence Valley Conservatorium, Grafton.
- March 26: The Living End, Coffs ExServices Club.
- March 17: St Patrick's Day with Lisa Hunt and the Forever Soul band, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- March 18: Fat Picnic, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- March 31: Flickerfest, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.