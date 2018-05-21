Tomic’s French Open qualifying battle

Bernard Tomic is chasing a spot in the French Open main draw. Pic: Michael Klein

Bernard Tomic is chasing a spot in the French Open main draw. Pic: Michael Klein

BERNARD Tomic has been handed a rare double chance when French Open qualifying starts on Monday night - grand slam redemption and vengeance against Darian King.

One of seven Australian contenders hopeful of reaching Roland Garros' main draw, Tomic returns to the majors for the first time since a third-round qualifying defeat at January's Australian Open.

And the Queenslander has been given the opportunity to erase some of the misery when he confronts world No.167 King, one of the lowly opponents who helped send Tomic's ranking into a tailspin last year.

King whipped Tomic in straight sets in Memphis as the Gold Coaster plummeted from the top 20 to outside the top 200.

The carnage stopped last week when Tomic lost a Challenger final in Provence to compatriot John Millman.

Having saved match points early in the tournament, Tomic contrived a rankings rise of 52 places to No.191 by winning four matches in a row to reach the final.

The Wimbledon quarter-finalist is among five Australian men in action on Monday.

Bernard Tomic lost a Challenger final to John Millman last week. Pic: Michael Klein

South Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis has entered qualifying after overcoming a left knee injury and will face Frenchman Jaimee Floyd Angele.

In other matches, Akira Santillan takes on Japan's Go Soeda, Alex Bolt faces German Tobias Kamke and Marc Polmans plays Uladzimir Ignatik, of Belarus.

John-Patrick Smith, who plays France's Corentin Denolly, and Jason Kubler, who meets Portugal's Goncalo Oliviera, complete a strong Australian group.

Thanasi Kokkinakis has entered qualifying after overcoming a knee injury.

Six Australian men - Nick Kyrgios, John Millman, Jordan Thompson, Matt Ebden, Alex De Minaur and James Duckworth - are already in the main draw.

Using a protected ranking of No 105, Duckworth avoided qualifying after being elevated after the withdrawal of Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic (knee).

Women's qualifying starts on Tuesday.

Australia has five women in the main draw - Ash Barty, Sam Stosur, Daria Gavrilova, Ajla Tomljanovic and wildcard playoff winner Isabelle Wallace.