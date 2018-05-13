Tomic sets up all-Australian final

Bernard Tomic (R) has won four consecutive clay-court matches for the first time to set up an all-Australian title showdown with John Millman in France.

Bernard Tomic (R) has won four consecutive clay-court matches for the first time to set up an all-Australian title showdown with John Millman in France.

THE resurgent Bernard Tomic has won four consecutive clay-court matches for the first time to set up an all-Australian title showdown with John Millman in France.

Tomic battled from a set down and more than two-and-a-quarter hours to beat Swede Elias Ymer 2-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 and reach the final of the $200,000 Open du Pays d'Aix Challenger event in Provence.

Top-seeded Millman needed two hours and 41 minutes to edge Argentine Guido Andreozzi 6-7 (9-11) 6-2 7-5 in his own epic semi-final triumph. Tomic had arrived at the tournament ranked 243rd in the world having not won a match since January.

The one-time world No. 17 is guaranteed a return to the top 200 after his much- needed run.

The 70th-ranked Millman - who lost his only previous meeting with Tomic at the 2016 Australian Open in straight sets - is tipping another tough encounter with his fellow Queenslander.

"I'm not too surprised with Bernie. We all know he has great talent and when I saw him in Istanbul (last month), he looked fit enough," Millman told AAP.

"So it will be really tough tomorrow. I'm happy with how I'm going."

LIVE stream the 2018 Roland Garros Tournament on FOX SPORTS. Get your free 2-week Foxtel Now trial & start watching in minutes. SIGN UP NOW >