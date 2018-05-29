Miserable Tomic sulks post-match

Australia's Bernard Tomic checks his racket as he plays Argentina's Marco Trungelliti during their first round match of the French Open.

AS grand slam media conferences go, it was hall of shame podium material.

Punted from the French Open's first-round by obscure Argentine Marco Trungelliti, Bernard Tomic sulked his way through an excruciating post-match interview.

The man who infamously raced into reality television, garrulous to a fault, found it difficult to address the most basic questions on supposedly his favourite topic.

In all, Tomic faced 10 questions, responding with a total of just over 60 words.

Unlike the soul-baring state-of-the-Tomic-nation addresses he usually unleashes, Tomic could not have been more miserable.

Avoiding eye contact and barely speaking about a murmur, the Queenslander gave as little as possible.

The only reason he turned up was to avoid a fine, Tomic was obviously keen to protect the $61,5000 prizemoney he has earned.

But that was it.

Q. How do you assess that?

BERNARD TOMIC: Well, it was okay, no?

Q. How are you feeling sort of physically? You've had that big run on clay the last couple of weeks. So were you fully fit and you obviously gave it your all out there?

BERNARD TOMIC: Yeah, I guess I was okay.

Q. So do you head to the grass court season now with renewed confidence? You've been hitting the ball pretty well.

BERNARD TOMIC: Yeah, we'll see. We'll see what's next.

Q. You were wearing different clothes during the qualifying than you are now. Can you tell me about the change in attire?

BERNARD TOMIC: It is what it is. That's all I can say.

Q. Have you thought anything about the uncertainty - it was unusual as of last night there was no name next to you in the order of play. It just said lucky loser, and we didn't know who it would be. Was that unusual or a twist in terms of preparing for it, just having that uncertainty?

BERNARD TOMIC: Yeah. But it changed, then I had to play. That's it.

Q. What positives do you take away from the qualifying week you had?

BERNARD TOMIC: It was solid. It was good.

Q. These are times that are challenging for you. What are some of the things that you have learned during this time?

BERNARD TOMIC: What do you mean?

Q. Well, have you reflected on your place in tennis? On your desire? Are you in this primarily for financial reasons or do you want to do other things?

BERNARD TOMIC: Next question.

Q. So will you head back to Mouratoglou's for another practice based there or what's the plan?

BERNARD TOMIC: I go home to Monaco and that's it.

Q. In the qualifying you played with the shot clock. I was just wondering what are your thoughts on it and were you noticing it the whole time? What was it like?

BERNARD TOMIC: I like it. It's good.

