Bernardi in Cassar-Daley countdown firing line

TROY Cassar-Daley is the latest Australian musician to protest his inclusion the Australian Conservatives Australia Day song list.

The Australian Conservatives leader has faced backlash from a number of Australian artists including Hilltop Hoods and Savage Garden singer Darren Hayes after including them on his AC 100 Spotify playlist, promoted on his party's social channels

Upon discovering that his song Born to Survive in was included in the playlist, Cassar-Daley tweeted his objections:

Just been told my music is in the @corybernardi hottest 100 list , I don’t want to be in it and I don’t endorse any political parties . These are some of the strong men in my Family and they wouldn’t want me in this list either ,Music brings people together and doesn’t divide. pic.twitter.com/eEkX35To7F — Troy Cassar-Daley (@troycassardaley) January 18, 2018

The AC100 list includes all the big-name Aussie musicians, including Cold Chisel, John Farnham and Slim Dusty.