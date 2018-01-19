Menu
Bernardi in Cassar-Daley countdown firing line

Troy cassar daley with his latest golden guitar.
Troy cassar daley with his latest golden guitar. Lisa Maree Williams
Jenna Thompson
by

TROY Cassar-Daley is the latest Australian musician to protest his inclusion the Australian Conservatives Australia Day song list.

The Australian Conservatives leader has faced backlash from a number of Australian artists including Hilltop Hoods and Savage Garden singer Darren Hayes after including them on his AC 100 Spotify playlist, promoted on his party's social channels

Upon discovering that his song Born to Survive in was included in the playlist, Cassar-Daley tweeted his objections:

 

 

The AC100 list includes all the big-name Aussie musicians, including Cold Chisel, John Farnham and Slim Dusty. 

