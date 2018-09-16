Menu
Blueberries generally prefer warm days and cool nights. StudioBarcelona
Berry tempting backyard delight

by IN MY GARDEN: ANGIE THOMAS
16th Sep 2018 2:01 PM

If home-grown, freshly picked blueberries sound tempting, then it's time to find a spot at your place for a blueberry bush or two.

Blueberries generally prefer warm days and cool nights but there are now varieties available to suit a range of climates (including warmer areas) such as Blueberry Burst.

Blueberries prefer an acidic, well-drained soil. In areas with alkaline soil (a pH higher than 7), applications of a soil acidifier liquid sulfur every month will help lower the soil pH.

Blueberries can also be grown very successfully in pots. Choose a good quality potting mix and a large 40-50cm diameter pot to give them enough room to grow.

Blueberries will benefit from regular applications of a complete plant food during spring.

