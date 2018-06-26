Beryl celebrates her 100th birthday in style

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Norma Tome, Helen Cashel, Christine Fitzgerald, Beverley Daly and Barbara Stewart were on hand at The Whiddon Group Grafton to celebrate their mother Beryl Dean (front) who turned 100 on Tuesday.

AS A judge of various cooking sections at various North Coast Shows over the years, Beryl Dean knows what it takes to make a good cake, and the one presented to her at her 100th birthday was worthy of an award.

The Whiddon Group Grafton resident celebrated her birthday surrounded by family and friends, and while she said every day was a lovely day, this one was special.

"I had a lovely day, it was very nice to see everyone," Mrs Dean said.

Born on June 26, 1918, at Gleniffer, Mrs Dean was one of nine children, and she attended school in Dorrigo, then worked as a domestic until meeting and marrying Colin Dean.

Seven children later, the family moved to Lismore where Col became secretary of the North Coast National Show Society for 10 years, before they moved to Grafton in 1958.

Mrs Dean's daughter Helen Cashel said her mother was a good cook, making sponges for the public in Dorrigo and competing in cooking sections at several North Coast shows.

"Mum also made some beautiful, decorated small cakes for many a school fete and won the coveted silver spoon for her efforts," she said.

"In later years Mum became a judge of cooking sections at various North Coast shows."

Mrs Cashel said Mrs Dean was a member of Grafton Senior Citizens group for many years, where she learnt to do counted cross stitch and play bowls.

Mrs Dean also worked with Meals on Wheels, and was a member of the hospital auxiliary for more than 20 years, and enjoyed being a Lavender Lady visiting hospital patients.

Mrs Dean has also had many holidays with the family and travelled to Canada several times to visit her son Robert, who lives in Vancouver.

Celebrating her mother's birthday at The Whiddon Group Grafton, where Mrs Dean has been a resident since 2011, Mrs Cashel said it was a wonderful atmosphere.

"Everyone knows each other there, it's like a second family," she said.

"It was great to have our family come from all over to be here, such as Batemans Bay, Bowral and Canberra."