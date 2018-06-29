Berisha quits Victory, joins Ange in Japan

Besart Berisha has sensationally quit the Victory to link with Ange Postecoglou in Japan. Picture: Getty

THE A-League's most prolific striker Besart Berisha has signed a contract with Ange Postecoglou's Yokohama F Marinos.

The Melbourne Victory target man will leave coach Kevin Muscat's club immediately and is expected to lead the frontline in a bid to steady the Marinos' inconsistent J-League campaign next month.

The 32-year-old was contracted to Victory until June 2019.

He is said to be worth about $1.4 million on the transfer market with Japanese sources confirming to The Advertiser that an agreement had been reached.

The Kosovo international was one of Postecoglou's key men at Brisbane Roar.

In the height of its heyday Berisha scored 48 goals in 76 appearances.

He helped Roar claim two A-League championships and a Premier's Plate.

He joined Victory in 2014 after Postecoglou left Roar to coach the club in 2012.

Besart Berisha with Postecoglou at the Roar. Picture: Getty

Postecoglou became Socceroos boss in 2013 until he quit the post last November.

Under current Victory boss Muscat, Berisha also helped the club win two championships including one this year, the Premier's Plate and an FFA Cup triumph.

He has scored 68 goals in 110 appearances for Victory.

He is expected to be ready to face Yokohama FC in a third round Emperor's Cup match on July 11 before meeting Vegalta Sendai when the J-League returns from its summer break a week later.

Meanwhile Socceroos 2018 FIFA World Cup squad member Milos Degenek is expected to leave Postecoglou's Marinos and sign for Serbia's Red Star Belgrade.