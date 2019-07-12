Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AERIAL BATTLE: Grafton Tigers under-13s player Latrell Mundine was one of 17 Tigers at the Northern NSW AFL Carnival this week.
AERIAL BATTLE: Grafton Tigers under-13s player Latrell Mundine was one of 17 Tigers at the Northern NSW AFL Carnival this week. Lisa Watkins
AFL

Best and Fairest for young Tigers star Popko

Mitchell Keenan
by
12th Jul 2019 11:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSSIE RULES: Seventeen Grafton Tigers took part in the Northern New South Wales Representative Carnival for the North Coast Force this week with youngster Alby Popko being named best and fairest for his efforts .

The Force finished with their best ever record taking a runners up, two third-place finishes and a fifth against teams from the North West all the way down to the Illawarra.

Popko was joined by young Tigers' Harry Anderson, Jye Boehme, Mikey Luxton, Tom Mullins, John Neill and brother Ned O'Neill as they fell in close losses to eventual finalists Hunter and Illawarra to narrowly miss out on a place in the final.

Wins over Central Coast and North West meant the team finished third on the ladder and faced off against Central Coast in the third place play-off where the Force prevailed to come away with a deserved bronze medal.

Latrell Mundine, Sam Petch and Josh Vassallo featured in the under-13 side that finished strongly to record their best overall finish at the Carnival, claiming a runners-up spot, winning three of four round-robin games before losing out to the Hunter Valley in the final.

Declan Acton, Noah Swarski and Evan Whitty had a strong showing with the under-17 team and helped their side to a third place finish with a comeback win over North West.

Mackenzie Bagnall, Tyleah Larcombe, Grace Pearson and Chelsee Ryan rounded out the competition in the youth girls side who were unsuccessful, but have a strong future ahead.

alby popko aussie rules clarence afl north coast force
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    'Why the f--k didn't you stop?'

    premium_icon 'Why the f--k didn't you stop?'

    Crime Teen tells police he was not aware he was being chased while driving at speeds alleged to be over 120kmh.

    GALLERY: All the fashion entrants from Grafton Cup Day

    premium_icon GALLERY: All the fashion entrants from Grafton Cup Day

    People and Places Take a look at who was looking stylish on course today

    Accommodation giant slams council over short-term rentals

    premium_icon Accommodation giant slams council over short-term rentals

    Council News "Council is acting prematurely by imposing restrictive regulations”

    No appendix, no bother for Grafton's Ninja Warrior

    premium_icon No appendix, no bother for Grafton's Ninja Warrior

    TV Operation almost cruels ex-Grafton star's chances