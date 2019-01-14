Bizarre fashion hits Australian Open

American Bethanie Mattek-Sands is known for her wild fashion sense both on and off the court and she hasn't disappointed at this year's Australian Open.

Mattek-Sands took to Court 8 to face Australian wildcard Zoe Hives in a light pink sheer t-shirt with random floral patterns spread across it, while she also sported a ruffled black floral skirt.

She paired the look with a hot pink cap to shield her from the scorching Melbourne sun and black knee-high socks.

It didn't take long for her on-court look to gather some attention.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands looks very silly indeed and was dealt with accordingly in the 1st set #AusOpen — James Nankivell (@JamesNanks) 14 January 2019

The kit didn't help her on-court form, however, losing the match to the Aussie wildcard 1-6 2-6.

Maria Sharapova's light blue Nike dress also caught the eye.

The No.30 seed was on court for just over an hour in her 6-0 6-0 opening round victory in the kit that some described as "washed denim".

While some didn't like the dress, others were quick to compliment Sharapova on her look.

Maria Sharapova’s blue dress.

Maria Sharapova is wearing a washed denim dress for the #AusOpen so when the arrests for attempting to bring 90's fashion back begin she's at the top of the list — Whitney McIntosh (@WhitneyM02) 14 January 2019

On the men's side, "sleeveless Rafa" is back.

The No.2 seed got his campaign underway against Aussie James Duckworth on Rod Laver Arena in a tank top and short white shorts.

His kit for the first grand slam of the year was met with much fanfare.