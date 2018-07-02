Menu
Local brewers have taken out awards at a prestigious event.
Best beers: North Coast brewers win big at awards

2nd Jul 2018 8:00 AM

TWO North Coast brewing companies have taken out awards at the prestigious Independent Beer Awards over the weekend.

Seven Mile Brewing, which only opened its doors in Ballina this year, took out a gold award.

"We won! Our West Coast IPA was awarded Gold in the 2018 Independent Brewers Conference! Big thanks to all our supporters, we can't wait to celebrate with you," they posted on Facebook.

Stone & Wood Brewing won a number of awards, including gold for their Gatherer and Salty Sour East beers in the hybrid category.

They also won silver awards for their Stone Beer, Hinterland Scotch Ale and Green Coast Lager.

Stone & Wood picked up bronze awards for the Cloud Catcher, Pacific Ale, Golden Ale, Jasper Ale, Barrel Aged Stone Beer, Native Farmhouse Ale and X, a British-style imperial stout.

